SEC College Football Picks, Week 6 Opportunities: Alabama Cruises Again, Auburn Keeps Tight With Georgia

A big week is upon us in the SEC with three massive matchups that will dramatically set the conference landscape. No. 1 Alabama will make the trek to College Station to beat Texas A&M, though this game doesn’t carry the same kind of hype as the two loss Aggies – a top 10 preseason team – didn’t live up to their end of the season. appointment. Despite this, Kyle Field is sure to rock Saturday night in hopes of destroying the Crimson Tide’s dream season.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Georgia travels to the plains to take on No. 18 Auburn in the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. Fresh off a demolition of previously undefeated Arkansas, the Bulldogs could make another statement on the road against a top-20 Tigers team. Auburn records a dramatic victory over LSU – the first victory in Baton Rouge since 1999.

The remaining match between two teams ranked in the AP Top 25 is at Oxford where No. 17 Ole Miss No. 13 Arkansas will receive in a contest that will determine who is the second best team in the SEC West…at least for now.

Let’s break down the hottest stories in the SEC and pick straight up and against the spread.

Appetizer: Bo Nix is ​​focused, having fun

The meme that has dominated Auburn Twitter since the spring game came to fruition on Saturday in one of the wildest performances in recent memory. Bo Nix’s first touchdown pass of the night was very Johnny Manziel-esque, heralding a final two-plus quarter in which the junior made magic with pressure to the face on a consistent basis.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows his defense, while incredible, can have his hands full.

“His ability to expand play is elite,” said Smart during his Monday press conference. “The game he had last week is basically all you need to show for the scouts report. To do what he did against a really good SEC defense with a lot of great athletes on it, to avoid and escape and your eyes downfield keep — it puts a lot of pressure on a defense to be able to cover people for that long.”

What should Georgia do? Press in the middle with nose guard Jordan Davis is a good start. Even if Davis can’t get to Nix, he will most likely bail out soon, giving those talented edge defenders a good chance to get to Nix before he gets a chance to use his Houdini magic.

Main course: Texas A&M’s real problem

The Aggies came in this season with four holes to be replaced on their offensive line, and it’s clear that Coach Jimbo Fisher can’t fix the problem. Yeah, it’s the offensive line, not the fact that starting quarterback Haynes King was injured in Week 2 and Zach Calzada has been inconsistent since he took over.

The Aggies gave up 32 tackles for loss, which is the worst mark in the conference. They also turned in 12 sacks, which equals 12th place in the SEC. Aggies’ rushing offense ranks 10th in the conference with 3.85 yards per attempt, with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane behind trying to run the rock. If both superstars can’t get going, this should give you a strong clue that the Aggies’ offensive combat is a much deeper problem.

If you can’t block, you can’t run football. If you can’t lead football, you’ll put your quarterback in an extremely untenable situation on your way to the biggest game of the season. Fisher is supposed to be an attacking genius, but this year he is anything but. Elite teams can recruit and develop players who are ready to intervene when stars leave. Recruitment wasn’t an issue for Fisher, but development clearly is.

Dessert: Elimination Game

The Razorbacks and Rebels suffered disappointing losses to SEC powers last week and will beat it Saturday in Oxford in what amounts to an elimination match in the SEC West title race. Yeah, that’s easier said for the Rebels, because they no longer have a tiebreak over Alabama. But it’s been a crazy five weeks, so you never know what’s going to happen.

Who has the lead? These two teams are polar opposites when it comes to how they want to operate. Arkansas was built to run football, sharpen the clock and limit big defensive plays. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would rather run a wide open attack, use pace and try to make at least a few stops defensively in an effort to maximize scoring opportunities.

In this age of college football, it’s probably Ole Miss. Attack drives the bus in our sport these days, and Kiffin’s ability to force his philosophy on opponents is the biggest reason he will train at Oxford long term. Maybe he should have done that after last week’s first ride. Just a thought.

Choices of week 6

Upright: 45-10 | Against the spread: 23-22

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

Last Chances: Ole Miss Rebels -5.5

There’s no doubt that Kiffin is ashamed of last week’s “get your popcorn ready” quote, which should bring him back enough to do what he does best: set the pace with the run and work from there. He escaped that last Saturday, but that won’t be the case this week against an Arkansas team that was destroyed on the ground last weekend. Kiffin picks up the pace, runs the ball and the passing game will explode in the last 45 minutes. Pick: Ole Miss (-6)

Congratulations to the Commodores for their thrilling win over UConn last week, but good luck this week against a Florida team upset after the fall in Kentucky last weekend. The Commodores’ defense has been abysmal so far, and Gators coach Dan Mullen will take this opportunity to open his attack in the hopes it catches fire down the line. Choose: Florida (-38.5)

Last Chances: Tennessee Volunteers -10.5

The Volunteers’ attack ramped up against Missouri last week to a point where, let’s face it, they could have scored 100 points. Wide receiver Velus Jones moving to the slot more than in previous weeks paid off, and that base will be used by Josh Heupel to further build his attack into a juggernaut. The Gamecocks’ defense won’t be able to keep the Vols below 30, and the offense won’t be able to keep up in a shootout. Pick: Tennessee (-10.5)

no. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn

Last Chances: Maroon Tigers + 15.5

Georgia’s defense has failed this year. After what Auburn quarterback Bo Nix did with LSU last week, it’s likely he’ll be able to use at least a little magic, even if the pressure from the Bulldogs takes him off target. That said, Georgia’s offense has shown it’s ability to jack things up no matter who takes the shots, and that will be enough to lead coach Kirby Smart’s crew to a 10-point win. But since a two-touchdown win by the Dawgs doesn’t make any money, I’ll take the Tigers to keep it relatively close.Choose Maroon (+14.5)

Last Chances: Missouri Tigers -19

The Tigers were so badly set on fire by Tennessee that coach Eli Drinkwitz fired his defense coach. The coaching move won’t be the reason the Tigers will cruise, but the defense line will get some credit. The Mean Green ranks 12th in Conference USA in yards per play with 4.74 and won’t have a chance to keep it close. Pick: Missouri (-19)

LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

Last Chances: Kentucky Wildcats -3.5

The Wildcats’ attack last week wasn’t great, despite the fact that they’ve cleared up the Florida turmoil. Their defense was however. LSU can’t run football, has even given up and won’t be able to hit double digits this weekend. That said, as long as quarterback Will Levis doesn’t make mistakes, Mark Stoops’ crew should be cruising. Pick: Kentucky (-3)

No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Last Chances: Texas A&M Aggies +17.5

Not many people expected such a wide spread before the season started. Now that the game is here and we’ve seen what these two teams are made of, it’s clear it’s not big enough. Texas A&M can’t run the football that has made its passes as painful as a toothache. Alabama is going to exploit that for four quarters and win it by at least twenty. Choice: Alabama (-17.5)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6, and which national title contender will go down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread — all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,400 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.