DU Men’s hockey ready for new season to start with homecoming weekend





The 2020-21 campaign for the University of Denvers hockey team was one to forget. For a program that aims to compete for a national championship every year, last year disappointed everyone with a losing record. We want to remember how much it hurt not to make it to the tournament. That’s unacceptable, says senior Cole Guttman. Last year is something we want to put behind us. Safety protocols put in place by city and state health departments because of COVID-19 made it extremely difficult for the Pioneers. The team was unable to meet in person for nearly six months. The student-athletes were in small cohorts, which made it very difficult to integrate the freshmen into the team. As a team, having to dress in different locker rooms has a pretty big impact, Guttman says. We are extremely grateful that we have the opportunity to be together as a team, to practice together, to get dressed in the same locker room. These are things we couldn’t do last year. Richard and Kitzia’s head coach David Carle says returning to a better routine this fall has made a significant difference on the ice. You don’t really know how important it is until you don’t have it, he says. We are grateful that everyone could be back this summer and start building the base. It was vital that our freshmen were here this summer and we can see that in their transition on the ice. The sooner we can fully acclimate our freshmen, the better our entire team will be. DU had the chance to see this year’s team come together for the first time last weekend at Magness Arena. The Pioneers defeated the Lindenwood Lions 9-1 in an exhibition game. The way DU performed on the ice is what fans can expect from the team this year. We’re going to be quick, Carle says. We have good depth up front and in goal. The back is a bit young but very talented. Like every other year, it will be an exciting hockey brand to watch. And for the first time since the start of the pandemic, fans will be able to watch the games in person at Magness Arena. DU opens its regular season game this weekend by hosting the state of Arizona on Friday and Saturday nights for Homecoming Weekend. Guttman, this year’s team captain, says the student-athletes are feeding off the energy created by having fans back in the stands. We’re so excited, especially after last year when we couldn’t play for fans. That will be one of the biggest differences, he says. We’ve been together for months; we are together as a team. We are now pumped up to go out in front of the fans and play our game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.du.edu/news/du-mens-hockey-ready-new-season-begin-homecoming-weekend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos