Improvements to Rec Center, SSC underway

Students play a game of “Super Smash Bros” on October 4 at one of the game stations in the Setzer Student Center game room at Willow Marsh 144. UP photo by Tim Cohrs.

Work is underway to improve the Setzer Student Center and the Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center.

Hector Flores, LU dean of students, said it is difficult for students to find entertainment around campus and the improvements will meet that need.

“The idea was to update some areas and change the vibe that was going on in the Setzer, and then update some things in the Rec,” he said.

The Setzer Student Center’s playroom has moved from Cedar 160 to Willow Marsh 144.

“We went for this (room) because we want to give students an audience,” Flores said. “This really gives you a built-in audience for people who are already seated (in the food court).”

The room contains multiple gaming chairs and two 60-inch 4K TVs, which students can use with a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Flores said the student engagement agency is also working on adding a PlayStation 5.

A PC game room will be installed in the Wolf Creek room. The room is currently a board game room with chess and other games available to students.

“The idea for this room is to put six (Alienware) PCs here,” Flores said. Students and organizations can reserve the rooms by visiting LU Hub or by scanning the QR code on the signs outside each room.

Flores said he came up with the general idea for the new recreational areas on an assessment basis, but he did seek help and guidance from staff, students and organisations.

“I reached out to the eSports team to see what their input was and what ideas they had for the gaming PC space,” he said. “We went to look at the space where they are currently gaming. We spoke to a few professors there and they gave us tips on what to do and what not to do.”

At the Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center, the pro shop is being converted into a space where student organizations can sell merchandise or raise money.

The cafe, which used to be the Big Red Juice Bar, is undergoing renovation, Flores said.

“We moved some of the furniture and we cleaned up the kitchen so that students can reserve this space for parties or events, and they can use the kitchen,” he said.

The Rec Center game room renovation began in the spring with the refurbishment of the pool tables. In the summer the air hockey tables were redesigned.

“The air hockey tables have a button that you push to change the coin,” said Jason Harrington, intramural and sports club coordinator. “It takes two pushes of a button. That counts as two coins. All you have to do is press that button twice and the table will be started. All you need to do is check out the paddles at the gear desk. The pucks are in the table and come out when the air starts on the table.”

Harrington said Rec Sports will host an air hockey tournament on Oct. 12. You can register via imleagues.com/lamar.

Table tennis moved to the racquetball court and the old part is now a lounge.

Table tennis now has its own dedicated area at the Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center. UP photo by Tim Cohrs.

Flores said he plans to renovate and repurpose the Rec Center patio, which originally housed the miniature golf course and had been used for storage, and work began in the summer.

“It’s no longer a storage space,” Flores said. “We washed everything under pressure. We had a demo team to tear it all up. They took all the boulders that were here – we leveled it. We have done drainage and irrigation and laid brand new grass. We’re turning this into a mini event space. We set up chairs, tables. So now it’s a big open space.

“I think they’re talking about doing outdoor yoga here and putting up volleyball nets when it cools down.”

The goal is to add a barbecue area, more furniture, speakers and awnings on the patio, Flores said. The improvement plans are part of a bigger picture, he said.

The patio outside the Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center began renovations this summer, and more renovations are planned in the future. UP photo by Tim Cohrs.

“My view is that the Rec Center and the Setzer Center are both more intertwined,” he said. “We try to see both buildings as one building for students. That’s kind of our drive. The Rec used to be like a training and sports area. Now we want it to become more of a meeting place where you can do multiple things.

“When you’re done (in the SSC), you don’t just sit there to study and eat. You can really have some recreational fun and play sports there, and do some competition stuff there as well.”

Students can reserve seats at the Setzer Student Center and the Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center at LU Hub.