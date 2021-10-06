Here’s the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Charles Thompson played a key role as quarterback for Oklahoma teams that defeated Texas in 1987 and 1988. He will be cheering for the rival Longhorns on Saturday when his son Casey starts as quarterback for 21st-place Texas against the sixth-ranked Sooners. Charles Thompson said he is taking some grief from his old teammates with his son playing for Oklahomas biggest rival. Casey said it’s a dream come true to be the starter for Texas on the Cotton Bowl stage. UNDATED (AP) The Big 12 will still have some long-standing rivalries once Texas and Oklahoma split for the Southeastern Conference. Age-old games like Kansas vs. Kansas State and Baylor vs. TCU remain. There is also Farmageddon between Iowa State and Kansas State, which will be played on October 16 for the 105th consecutive season. That’s the same day Baylor hosts the No. 10 BYU. The Cougars, fifth-ranked Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will be Big 12 teams within two to three seasons. UNDATED (AP) The NCAA Division I Council has approved a one-year waiver that allows football teams to enroll up to seven players to replace those who leave the program. The move is intended to address a growing number of transfers. Under current NCAA rules, a team cannot enroll more than 25 players for a scholarship in a year. But more players are switching teams, and a bonus year was awarded to athletes who competed during the pandemic last year. That makes coaches afraid that they will not be able to supplement their rosters. NORMAN, Okla (AP) Alex Grinch’s defense has put Oklahoma in sixth place to an undefeated record en route to the annual showdown with Texas. In a 13-game winning streak dating back to last season, the Sooners’ 46 sacks are tied for the national lead and their 18 interceptions are in sixth place. The Sooners have at least one takeaway in 11 consecutive games. Its a long way from three years ago when a 48-45 loss to Texas defensive coordinator Mike Stoops cost his job. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Bijan Robinson spent way too much of last season watching others play football. Not anymore. The declining Texas Longhorns are getting a lot of football in 2021, early in the games and late. That’s exactly what new coach Steve Sarkisian promised when the season started. Robinson was one of college football’s standout players in the first half of the season as No. 21 Texas faces No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday in Dallas.

