Sports
Brooks tennis tournament will foster memories of old friend | Local sports
SHERIDAN Bill Brooks had these tennis quotes that anyone he played with will never forget.
When he made a double mistake, he shouted: Not now, Alice!
And when players started spinning their rackets before the game to see who would serve first, he asked Montucky or Wyoming? He had a Wilson-branded racket with a logo that looked like an M or W” depending on how it was turned.
Brooks used many more Bill isms, and on October 16 and 17, the Sheridan community will have a chance to remember them all. The Bill Brooks Memorial Tennis Tournament will take place on the tennis courts of Sheridan High School that Saturday and Sunday, and the event will feature a board where people can write down their favorite Bill-isms.
He was a big influence in the tennis community, says Bob Faurot, who is part of a small group that organizes the tournament. He played all the time.
Brooks died unexpectedly in June of a heart attack. He was 80. He had played tennis hours before his death and had gone out to dinner with Bob and Delece Faurot and others. At Brook’s wish, he did not have a public funeral.
A bunch of his friends just feel like we need a little more closure, Bob Faurot said. This (tournament) is one way to do that.
The event includes men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles, but the number of participants is limited to two.
Admission is $20 for singles and $15 for doubles. All proceeds go to the Sheridan High School tennis team and the Sheridan Community Tennis Association, and there are cash prizes for first and second place ($50 and $35) and the consolation winner ($20).
Applications must be submitted Monday to Faurot at 216 N. Jefferson St., [email protected] or 307-751-5819. He estimates that 40-50 people have already signed up. Donations and non-playing guests are also welcome.
Brooks and his wife, Lorna, played tennis most days of the week, said Faurot and friend Rich Cole, who both often competed.
We just had a lot of fun, Cole said. When I turned 70 I got a little discouraged because I thought my athletic years were limited, and then I got on the field with Bill He was 10 (or so) years older than me and would run around like deer on the field. It was encouraging to me that I could continue.
Outside of tennis, Brooks remained active in his church and work. He was a pharmacist and real estate agent.
He was very outgoing, Faurot said. He showed his religion and faith in God in the way he treated people. He treated everyone as if you were his friend, strangers and all and was willing to go out of his way to do anything for you.
I don’t know there’s been anyone I respected more than Bill, Cole said.
Delece Faurot, who is responsible for much of the organization, said Brooks friends hope to make the tournament an annual event. They all look forward to one big aspect.
Just get together with all the people, Bob Faurot said, and reminisce about Bill.
