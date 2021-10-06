Sports
Top 5 Most Memorable Hockey Quotes of All Time
Hockey may not have as many memorable quotes as basketball or football, and maybe because the sport isn’t always in the spotlight like the others. But there’s no shortage of absolute gold in the NHL, so let’s take a look at some of the best (and no, Wayne Gretzky’s quote wasn’t included because everyone knows it):
“I can’t hear what Jeremy is saying because I have my two Stanley Cup rings in my ear” – Patrick Roy
Jeremy Roenick and Patrick Roy had a lively back and forth during the 1996 Stanley Cup playoffs. Roenick, who was playing with Chicago at the time, told reporters that Roy would likely get his jock out of the United Center rafters after Game 3 of their series after Roy said he would stop him with a penalty.
Roy, who played for Colorado, reminded Roenick who had more championships between the two. Admit it, even if you’re a Blackhawks fan, you couldn’t help but laugh.
“The Americans had our flag on their floor in the locker room and now I want to know if they want us to sign it.” -Hayley Wickenheiser
The 2002 gold medal match between Canada and the US in Salt Lake City was as good as it gets.
After rumors circulated that the Americans had placed the Canadian flag on the locker room floor, Hayley Wickenheiser kept it candid after Canada avenged its 1998 loss in Nagano to their border rivals.
Both sides denied that the incident had happened, but at this point it was an interview that the Canadians fell behind after an incredibly hard-fought game and that led to 13 penalties for Canada, compared to just four for the Americans.
“We will win tonight” -Mark Messier
With his New York Rangers trailing 3-2 in the 1994 Eastern Conference final against the New Jersey Devils, Mark Messier mentioned his chance to go into Game 6 with a quote seen on the front page of New York City newspapers. used to be.
Messier’s guarantee would come true, as he netted a hat-trick in the Rangers 4-2 win to force Game 7. More than a week later, the Rangers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 54 years.
“I guess that’s what I’m saying, Brooksie” -John Tortorella
The fights between John Tortorella and New York Post hockey writer Larry Brooks have become an integral part of post-game hockey history.
After a 2007 playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils, Tortorella—then with the Lightning—was given an exchange with the reporter after Brooks asked why Tortorella wasn’t answering questions about the game. The two have had many more encounters, but this one has lasted the longest and has been repeated the most in high-light shows.
“They’re going home!” -Bob Cole
Bob Cole’s catalog of game calls spans decades, but his call from a 1976 match between the Soviet Red Army and the Philadelphia Flyers is one that has stood the test of time.
After a hit by Ed Van Impe of Flyers on Red Army star Valeri Kharlamov, Kharlamov lay face down on the ice without being given a penalty for the goal, and coach Konstantin Loktev pulled his team off the ice.
The footage of one of the top teams in Soviet hockey history skating off the Philadelphia Spectrum ice is one of the most surprising mid-game scenes as the boos reigned over the visitors. It was a simple phone call from Cole, but one that’s easy to remember.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/top-5-most-memorable-hockey-quotes-of-all-time
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]