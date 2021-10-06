Top 5 Most Memorable Hockey Quotes of All Time

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Hockey may not have as many memorable quotes as basketball or football, and maybe because the sport isn’t always in the spotlight like the others. But there’s no shortage of absolute gold in the NHL, so let’s take a look at some of the best (and no, Wayne Gretzky’s quote wasn’t included because everyone knows it):

“I can’t hear what Jeremy is saying because I have my two Stanley Cup rings in my ear” – Patrick Roy

Jeremy Roenick and Patrick Roy had a lively back and forth during the 1996 Stanley Cup playoffs. Roenick, who was playing with Chicago at the time, told reporters that Roy would likely get his jock out of the United Center rafters after Game 3 of their series after Roy said he would stop him with a penalty.

Roy, who played for Colorado, reminded Roenick who had more championships between the two. Admit it, even if you’re a Blackhawks fan, you couldn’t help but laugh.

“The Americans had our flag on their floor in the locker room and now I want to know if they want us to sign it.” -Hayley Wickenheiser

The 2002 gold medal match between Canada and the US in Salt Lake City was as good as it gets.

After rumors circulated that the Americans had placed the Canadian flag on the locker room floor, Hayley Wickenheiser kept it candid after Canada avenged its 1998 loss in Nagano to their border rivals.

Both sides denied that the incident had happened, but at this point it was an interview that the Canadians fell behind after an incredibly hard-fought game and that led to 13 penalties for Canada, compared to just four for the Americans.

“We will win tonight” -Mark Messier

With his New York Rangers trailing 3-2 in the 1994 Eastern Conference final against the New Jersey Devils, Mark Messier mentioned his chance to go into Game 6 with a quote seen on the front page of New York City newspapers. used to be.

Messier’s guarantee would come true, as he netted a hat-trick in the Rangers 4-2 win to force Game 7. More than a week later, the Rangers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 54 years.

“I guess that’s what I’m saying, Brooksie” -John Tortorella

The fights between John Tortorella and New York Post hockey writer Larry Brooks have become an integral part of post-game hockey history.

After a 2007 playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils, Tortorella—then with the Lightning—was given an exchange with the reporter after Brooks asked why Tortorella wasn’t answering questions about the game. The two have had many more encounters, but this one has lasted the longest and has been repeated the most in high-light shows.

“They’re going home!” -Bob Cole

Bob Cole’s catalog of game calls spans decades, but his call from a 1976 match between the Soviet Red Army and the Philadelphia Flyers is one that has stood the test of time.

After a hit by Ed Van Impe of Flyers on Red Army star Valeri Kharlamov, Kharlamov lay face down on the ice without being given a penalty for the goal, and coach Konstantin Loktev pulled his team off the ice.

The footage of one of the top teams in Soviet hockey history skating off the Philadelphia Spectrum ice is one of the most surprising mid-game scenes as the boos reigned over the visitors. It was a simple phone call from Cole, but one that’s easy to remember.