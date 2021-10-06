High School Girls Tennis: 3A Region Recaps Heading For This Week’s State Tournament





The Girls’ 3A Tennis Championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Judge Memorial enters the state tournament as defending champions, but this year’s tournament numbers are ultra-competitive as none of the four regional champions qualified for more than three No. 1 seeds. This year’s regional champions are Carbon, Morgan, Manti and Rowland Hall. Here is an overview of the state tournament qualifiers from regions 12, 13, 14 and 15. UHSAA 3A State Tournament Bracket

The Rowland Halls girls tennis team won the Region 15 Championship for the 3A state tournament at Liberty Park this week.



Morgan’s girls’ tennis team won the Region 13 championship this week ahead of the 3A state tournament at Liberty Park.



Region 12 first singles Aubrei Jorgensen, Richfield, Sr. Lindsey Snow, Carbon, Jr. Aliyah Hathaway, Canyon View, Fr. Lillian Scott, Grand, Jr. second singles Lizzy Blackburn, Carbon, Jr. Kiera Hunt, Canyon View, Sr. Stella McGowan, Grand, Jr. Jamie Hair, Richfield, Sr. third singles Lieke Verwiej, Carbon, So. Harper Smith, Richfield, Jr. Juleann Valerius, Canyon View, Sr. Molly Knowles, Grand, Sr. first doubles Charlotte Poulson, So./Emrie Sorenson, So., Richfield Kaydance Scovill, Sr./Laurie Parry, Jr., Carbon Lilian Larson, Sr./Amy Lee, Jr., Canyon View Aspen Taylor, Jr./Brooklyn Ekker, So., Emery Second doubles Alyssa Ellis, Sr./Ella Anderson, So., Carbon Mya Deaton, Fr./Laeken Larsen, So., South Sevier Sariah Purkey, Jr./Echo Pallesen, Jr. Richfield Seneca Tatera, Jr./Payton Gregor, Jr. grand Region 13 first singles Katelyn Steel, Morgan, Jr. Sophie Crosby, Grantsville, Jr. Jill Millard, Ogden, Sr. Reagan Wilcox, Ben Lomond, Jr. second singles Savannah Duston, Morgan, So. Lacy Linares, Grantsville, Sr. Sydney Dhulst, Ogden, Jr. Kendra Sandberg, Ben Lomond, Sr. third singles Audrey Curtis, Grantsville, Sr. Eliza Jaggi, Morgan, Jr. Sydney Poorman, Ogden, So. Kathryn Froerer, South Summit, So. first doubles Madison Bolinder, Jr./Addie Butler, Jr., Grantsville Lacy Tripp, Jr./Brylee Adams, So., Morgan Rally Carver, Jr./Ashley Christensen, Jr., Ogden Ellie Maddock/Presley Hester, Fr., Ben Lomond Second doubles Ryann Jensen, So./Sydney Jensen, So., Morgan Lauren Holt, Sr./Afton Orgill, Fr., Grantsville Brieann Bailey, Jr./Katelyn Starley, So., Ogden Jet Russell, Jr./Maya Grajek, Jr., South Summit Region 14 first singles Laura Brueggemann, Wasatch Academy, So. Heidi Jorgensen, Manti, Jr. Emmalee Willmore, Juab, Jr. Mady Costello, Union, Sr. second singles Eliza Beales, Union, Sr. Natalie Vlam, Manti, Sr. Emily Nicholson, Wasatch Academy, that is. Hannah Echols, Juab, So. third singles Emmy Lovell, Juab, So. Emily Allen, Manti, Sr. Kayla Miller, Union, so. Hallie Henrie, North Sanpete, So. first doubles Talia Cluff, Sr./Emma Christensen, Jr., Mantic Aaralyn Draper, Senior/Olivea Howes, Senior, Union Alexis Bradley, Jr./Madolyn Mangum, Jr., North Sanpete Nicole Matheson, Sr./Averee Hatfield, So., Juab Second doubles Abrianna Benson, So./Natalya Benson, Sr., North Sanpete Julie Flake, Sr./Leah Thorn, So., Juab Krista Hanks, Senior/Sylvia Costello, Senior, Union Shaylynn Noblett, Senior/Azlyn Ristine, Senior, Mantic Region 15 first singles Rachelle Prasthofer, Judge Memorial, Jr. Noelle Kieffer, Waterford, Sr. Valeria Rico, Juan Diego, Sr. Alivia Boe, Rowland Hall, Jr. second singles Kelsey Ortega, Maeser Prep, Sr. Tennyson Seethaler, Rowland Hall, Sr. Bailey Norris, Waterford, Sr. Abbie Nelson, Juan Diego, Sr. third singles Rachel Strelow, Juan Diego, Sr. Mia Parkinson, Maeser Prep, Sr. Delaney Huefner, Waterford, Jr. Erika Prasthofer, Rowland Hall, Fr. first doubles Isabella Valles, Sr./Ava Isaac, Sr., Judge Memorial Kate Altman, Jr./Augustina Salazar, Fr., Rowland Hall Megan Grant, Sr./Clare Perkins, Sr., Maeser Prep EmmaLyn Hymas, Jr./Nicole Bliss, Fr., American Heritage Second doubles Madeline Frazier, Sr./Elena Owens, Fr., Rowland Hall Justine Nicholson, Jr./Audrey Selfridge, So., Judge Memorial Kayla Harston, Senior/Noureen Salah, Senior, Maeser Prep Megan Wade, Senior/Michelle Greenberg, Senior, Waterford



