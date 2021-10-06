EXAMPLE: Hockey Season Begins at No. 13 Wisconsin





THIS WEEKEND’S SERIES

• Michigan Tech opens its regular season this weekend with a non-conference series at No. 13 Wisconsin.

• The puck drops at 8:00 PM (Eastern) both Friday and Saturday nights at the Kohl Center.

• The regular season home opener will be against Notre Dame on October 15.

• Tech got votes in both national preseason polls.

• The Huskies and Badgers split their last meeting with each team winning 6-2 in October 2018 at the Kohl Center.

LAST TIME OFF

• The Huskies tied Northern Michigan 4-4 on Saturday at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in an exhibition game.

• Tyrone Bronte, Logan Ganie, Arvid Caderoth and Tristan Ashbrook scored for the home side. Brian Halonen scored three assists.

• Technical lead NMU 37-22. Blake Pietila had 13 saves in the first 30:42. Cayden Bailey finished the final in 29:18, stopping five shots.

• The Huskies and Wildcats will play four regular season CCHA action on November 12-13 and January 21-22.

ON THE RADIO

• Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ broadcasts all Michigan Tech hockey games. Fans can listen live on the radio at Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ, online at TheMix93.com or Pasty.com, or by using your favorite radio streaming app.

• Dirk Hebroff calls all the action in his 20th year behind the microphone.

TELEVISION

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

EXPLORE THE TIE

• Wisconsin finished 20-10-1 overall and 17-6-1 in the Big Ten last season.

• The Badgers won the Big Ten regular season championship.

• UW was voted third in the preseason poll.

• Goaltender Cameron Rowe is a pick of the Preseason Big Ten Second Team.

• Former Husky Carson Bantle is No. 21 on the Wisconsin roster. He had two goals and an assist for Tech in 19 games last year as a freshman.

• Head coach Tony Granato is in his sixth season and has a record of 82-82-13.

• Former Badger Cole Caufield won the Hobey Baker last year and is now with the Montreal Canadiens.

SERIES INFO

• Tech is all-time 52-102-11 against Wisconsin since 1928.

• The Huskies are 27-64-7 against the Badgers in Madison.

• Tech is 4-4-2 over the last 10 meetings.

LAST MEETING

• The Huskies and Badgers last met on October 26-27, 2018 at the Kohl Center.

• October 26 – Tech won 6-2. Alec Broetzman had a few goals while Trenton Bliss, Tommy Parrottino, Gavin Gould and Jake Jackson also found the back of the net. Matt Jurusik had 25 saves.

• October 27 – The Badgers won the second night 6-2. Greyson Reitmeier and Brian Halonen scored the goals for the Huskies. Jurusik had 34 saves.

CAPTAINS

• Senior forwards Trenton Bliss and Alec Broetzman captain the Huskies. Broetzman wore the C as a junior and Bliss had an A.

• Senior defenders Eric Gotz and Colin Swoyer are alternate captains for the second consecutive season.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2,099 – Mark Sinclair is third in the country with 2,099 saves.

147 – Justin Misiak ranks fourth in the nation with 147 career games played.

.927 – Blake Pietila is fifth in the nation with a career savings rate of .927.

7 – Seven former Huskies were at NHL training camps.

3rd – Tech was voted third in the CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

3 – Tech has three new transfers on the roster with Michael Karow (Boston College), Matthew Quercia (Boston University) and Tyrone Bronte (Alabama Huntsville).

COACH SHAWHAN

• Head Coach Joe Shawhan is in his fifth season behind the bench. His 22 wins in his first season equaled the most ever by a Michigan Tech coach. Jim Nahrgang won 22 games in 1982-83.

• Shawhan was hired on May 30, 2017, after serving as an assistant coach for the Huskies for the past three seasons.

• Joe Shawhan won his 50th game as Huskies head coach on January 24, 2020, with a 2-1 win over Ferris State.

SELECTIONS FOR ALL CONFERENCE

• Colin Swoyer – WCHA Second Team (2020-21)

• Trenton Bliss – WCHA Third Team (2020-21)

• Arvid Caderoth – All-WCHA Rookie Team (2020-21)

• Brian Halonen – All-WCHA Rookie Team (2018-19)

NHL TRAINING CAMP

• Seven former Huskies were at NHL training camps.

• Phoenix Copley – Washington Capitals

• Tanner Kero – Dallas Stars

• Jujhar Khaira – Chicago Blackhawks

• Joel L’Esperance – Dallas Stars

• Jake Lucchini – Montreal Canadiens

• Mitch Reinke – Pittsburgh Penguins

• Matt Roy – LA Kings

NON-CONFERENCE

• Tech will play seven non-conference games this season.

• The season begins October 8-9 with a series in Wisconsin.

• Tech welcomes Notre Dame to the MacInnes Student Ice Arena on October 15 for the first time since January 1982.

• The Huskies travel to Clarkson for the second time in the past five seasons.

• The GLI will showcase the Huskies playing in Michigan on December 29 and in the state of Michigan on December 30.

TRANSFERS

• Michael Karow comes to Tech after four seasons and 131 games at Boston College. He played against the Huskies in the Ice Vegas Invitational when Tech won 4-3. Karow played youth hockey at Trenton Bliss.

• Matthew Quercia played three seasons and 81 games at Boston University. He comes to Tech with 18 collegiate points (nine goals, nine assists). Quercia and Colin Swoyer were teammates in the USHL at Sioux Falls.

• Tyrone Bronte was an All-WCHA Rookie Team pick at Alabama Huntsville last season. He had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 22 games. The Melbourne, Australia native played a few matches with Chris Lipe in Dubuque.

PRESEASON ALL-CCHA

• Colin Swoyer was named to the Preseason All-CCHA Team, while Trenton Bliss also received votes for the squad.

• Swoyer was named to the All-WCHA Second Team as a junior and was also a member of the WCHA All-Academic Team, February’s WCHA Defender of the Month and four-time WCHA Defender of the Week.

• Swoyer was second in the WCHA among defenders with 17 points, scoring three goals and scoring 13 assists. He led Tech skaters with a plus-9 rating and led WCHA blueliners with 71 shots on target.

IN THE PRESEASON CCHA POLL

• Tech was selected third in the CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll behind Minnesota State and Bemidji State.

• Tech closed the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 17-12-1. The Huskies were 7-7 in the WCHA and placed fifth in the final standings.

RETURNS

Tech returns 24 players from last season with 14 forwards, 7 defenders and all three goalkeepers.

FIRST

Tech has five freshmen on the roster. The class consists of forwards Levi Stauber, Alex Nordstrom, Marcus Pedersen and defenders Grant Docter and Trevor Russell.

100 YEARS AGO

The Michigan College of Mines played its first collegiate hockey game on January 27, 1921. MCM defeated the University of Michigan 3-0 in the first game of the series at the Amphidrome and lost 4-3 at the Calumet Coliseum the following night.

HOCKEY REUNION

• Michigan Tech will host a 100-year hockey reunion in Houghton on August 4-6, 2022.

• Very few collegiate hockey programs can celebrate significant milestones in their history, and Michigan Tech Hockey joined the elite as 100-year-old legends.

JOE SHAWHAN HOUR

• The Joe Shawhan Hour can be heard every Monday morning at 10:00 AM on Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ.

• Host Dirk Hembroff and Coach Shawhan talk about the past weekend and the upcoming matchup.

• Fans can listen live to the Joe Shawhan Hour on the radio on Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ, online at TheMix93.com or pasty.com, or by using your favorite radio streaming app. The show will also be posted to on-demand listeners on MichiganTechHuskies.com.

SUMMARY 2020-21

• Tech finished with an overall record of 17-12-1 and had a winning season for the first time since 2017-18.

• The Huskies were 6-7-1 in the WCHA and finished fifth in the standings.

• Blake Pietila broke the school record for best save rate (0.934) and goals against average (1.81) for a season.

• Brian Halonen finished sixth in the country with four winning goals.

• Arvid Caderoth ranked third among all college hockey freshmen with 16 assists.