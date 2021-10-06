Sooners Land Two on Preseason All-Big 12 Team





NORMAN For the first time in Oklahoma women’s basketball history, the Sooners have placed two players in the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as seniors. Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson deserved the award, the conference announced on Wednesday. The Sooners, led by new head coach Jennie Baranczyk , were one of three teams to place two student athletes on the preseason team, aligning themselves with Baylor and Iowa State. Awards and team are chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student athletes. Williams was listed as one of seven consensus rosters after averaging 20.0 points per game and 5.1 rebounds in 2020-21 en route to a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 roster. The preseason honor marks the second of her college career after she was honorably named on the preseason team as a junior. Robertson’s roster is the second consecutive for the senior marksman. McPherson’s product, Kan., averaged 16.1 ppg and 3.58 three-pointers per game last season, finishing fourth nationally. Williams and Robertson are two of Oklahoma’s three 1,000-point scorers, joining senior Ana Llanusa as members of the prestigious club. They will lead Oklahoma in 2021-22 under Baranczyk when the Sooners tip in South Dakota on Nov. The Sooners have now sent 19 players to the preseason All-Big 12 Team, dating back to the league’s first preseason team in 1997-98. Women’s basketball season tickets offer reserved seating in the lower arena and general admission areas in the upper arena. Seats start at $180 and $120 respectively and can be purchased online at SoonerSports.com/buytickets or by calling the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424. For seniors (55 years and older) and young people (6 to 18 years) subscriptions are offered with a discount. In addition, OU students receive free access to all women’s basketball games with their studentID. For more information about women’s basketball in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter (@OU_WBBall) or I like Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball on Facebook.

