Cricket 22 announced, including Big Bash, The Hundred and more





Big Ant Studios and Nacon have officially unveiled Cricket 22, debuting the series on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and introducing a number of key new licensed leagues and teams. Following on from 2019’s successful and widely supported Cricket 19, Big Ant claims that Cricket 22 will deliver the most robust, substantial game of cricket fans have ever seen. Cricket 22 will feature the Australian T20 Big Bash tournament in addition to the Caribbean Premier League, Englands The Hundred and The Ashes, and it will also feature fully licensed national teams for Australia, England, New Zealand, the West Indies and Ireland. As with Cricket 19, the men’s and women’s games will be represented throughout Cricket 22. Cricket 22 will also feature new bowling and fielding controls, real-time ray tracing elements, and an in-depth, narrative career mode, including injury management and off-field commitments such as training and press conferences. It will also feature a new commentary lineup, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. The number of cricket fans who have asked us about our next-generation cricket plans is overwhelming, Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said in a statement accompanying the announcement. We were incredibly excited about what we could bring to the table with Cricket 22. This is our fifth cricket simulation title and it truly represents the accumulation of everything we’ve learned on this ten-year (and still counting) journey. We have the most passionate fans and we can’t wait to get this in their hands. Cricket 22 – First Screenshots Cricket 22 will be released on November 25, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and pre-orders for these formats will get access to Cricket 22s The Nets Challenge from mid-October. Big Ant has also confirmed that players who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade their version of the game for free if and when they decide to migrate to a new generation of consoles. Cricket 22 for Nintendo Switch will be available in January 2022. Publisher Nacon announced in January 2021 the acquisition of specialist sports studio Big Ant with the intention of becoming the world’s leading player in rugby, tennis and cricket. At the time, Nacon noted that cricket is considered the second most popular team sport in the world, with 120 million players and 1.5 billion fans, and that it considers Big Ant the world reference for video games in this discipline. Luke is Games Editor at IGN’s Sydney office. You can find him on Twitter every few days @MrLukeReilly.

