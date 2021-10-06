Michigan High School Boys Tennis Rankings for the Week of October 4





The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association has released its latest state rankings for the 2021 season, as well as their Super 10 rankings, which highlight the top 10 tennis team in the state, regardless of division or size. Postseason kicks off today for most high school boys’ tennis teams, and the journey to a possible state championship has only just begun. Let’s take a look at the top contenders heading into the postseason according to the MHSTeCA. Mert Oral of Ann Arbor Greenhills returns a ball during the 2019 MHSAA Division 3 Boys Tennis Finals at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Emil Lippe | MLive.com SUPER 10 RANKING (number in brackets is the ranking from previous weeks) T1. Bloomfield Hills (1) T1. Troy (1) 3. Cranbrook Kingswood (4) 4. Detroit Country Day (5) 5. Ann Arbor Greenhills (3) 6. U-of-D Jesuit (9) 7. Okemos (6) 8. New (7) 9. Mattawan (8) Ann Arbor Pioneer (NR) — Pioneers Corin Tang and Shankrith Chandru take on Hurons Nikhil Gandikota and Vincent Tremonti during regional tennis finals at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor on Thursday, October 10, 2019. SECTION 1 (number in brackets is the ranking from previous weeks) T1. Bloomfield Hills (1) T1. Troy (1) 3. New (3) 4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (4) 5. Holland West Ottawa (5) 6. Rockford (6) 7. Hudsonville (7) 8. Noordwijk (8) T9. Birmingham Brother Rice (9) T9. Detroit Catholic Central (9) — Teodore Melnyczuk-Gould and Nathan Comerford of Detroit UD Jesuit take on Jack Sparhawk and Ty Uchman of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern during the Division 2 Boys Tennis State Final at the University of Michigan tennis courts Saturday, October 19, 2019. Jenna Kieser SECTION 2 (number in brackets is the ranking from previous weeks) 1. Okemos (1) 2. Mattawan (2) 3. U-of-D Jesuit (3) 4. Birmingham Groves (4) 5. Birmingham Sea Holm (5) 6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills North (6) 7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (7) 8. Midland Dow (8) 9. Grosse Pointe South (9) T10. Byron Center (10) T10. Battle Creek Lakeview (NR) — Henry Branch of Ann Arbor Greenhills expects a return during the 2019 MHSAA Division 3 Boys Tennis Finals at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Emil Lippe | MLive.com SECTION 3 (number in brackets is the ranking from previous weeks) 1. Ann Arbor Greenhills (1) 2. Cranbrook Kingswood (2) 3. Detroit Country Day (3) 4. Chelsea (4) 5. Grand Rapids Christian (5) 6. St. Clair (6) 7. Sturgis (7) 8. Eastern Grand Rapids (8) 9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills East (9) T10. Haslet (10) T10. Holland Christian (SR) — Jack Ford of Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep prepares to serve the ball during Saturday’s Division 4 Boys Tennis Finals at Hope College’s DeWitt Tennis Center, in the Netherlands on October 19, 2019.Kayla Renie | MLive.com SECTION 4 (number in brackets is the ranking from previous weeks) 1. Traverse City St Francis (1) 2. University of Liggett (2) 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (3) 4. Christian North Point (4) 5. Great Rapids (5) 6. Allegan (6) 7. Kalamazoo Hackett (7) 8. Jackson Lumen Christi (8) T9. Grand Rapids Southern Christian (9) T9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9) T9. Grand Rapids West Catholic (9) 10. Berry Sources (10)

