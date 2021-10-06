Ken Schott’s 2021-22 ECAC Hockey Faceoff Squads: Week 1





After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ECAC Hockey Faceoff rosters are back. With only four teams playing last year and with the schedules fluctuating due to postponements, it was impossible to try and keep the game. But now that the weather was, hopefully, somewhat normal, we were ready to have some fun this season. The last time we played in 2019-20, Matthew Ruffini won his second championship. Here’s a look at that final standings. Matthew Ruffinic 160-51-30 350 points Ryan Fay 156-55-30 342 points Andy way 156-56-29 341 points Rich Great 152-59-30 334 points Scotia wines 153-58-30 336 points NL-BE-ME 150-61-30 330 points Harvey Kagan 149-62-30 328 points David Trestick 147-64-30 324 points Brian Unger 147-64-30 324 points Kevin Sokolskic 146-65-30 322 points Achilles 3-7-5 146-65-30 322 points Josh Seguin 145-66-30 319 points Jim Kalohno 144-67-30 318 points Rowena Watson 143-68-30 316 points Togany 142-70-30 314 points Me 140-71-30 310 points Dutch crazy 139-72-30 308 points Union Bob 133-78-30 296 points Towel68 129-83-29 287 points Dan Dickinson 127-84-30 284 points Richard Derrick 127-84-30 284 points RedLiner36 126-85-30 282 points John Snyder 116-100-25 257 points Christopher Chadwick 88-136-17 203 points A few wrinkles on this season. If a match is postponed and rescheduled, especially when it comes to a team dealing with COVID-19 issues, players can change their pick. If a team has to give up a match, that match will not count towards our purposes. The shootout was introduced last year as a way to decide an ECACH game if the score was tied at the end of the 3-on-3 five-minute overtime. For our purposes, games going to a shootout will be declared a tie for our purposes. Time for my week 1 selections. There are 12 games to choose from between Friday and Saturday. Your choice must be received on Friday at 4.30 pm. Email your choice to [email protected]. Here are my choices: FRIDAY no. 9 Quinnipiac vs. no. 6 Boston College at IceBreaker Quinnipiac 4, Boston College 3 Union in New Hampshire UNH 3, Union 2 Bowling Green at RPI RPI 4, Bowling Green 1 Colgate in Vermont Colgate 4, Vermont 3 St. Lawrence at Colorado College St. Lawrence 5, Colorado College 3 No. 20 Clarkson in Alaska Fairbanks Clarkson 7, Alaska Fairbanks 1 SATURDAY no. 9 Quinnipiac vs. no. 18 Northeastern in IceBreaker Quinnipiac 3, Northeast 2 Union in New Hampshire Union 3, UNH 1 Bowling Green at RPI RPI 3, Bowling Green 2 Colgate in Vermont Colgate 3, Vermont 1 St. Lawrence at Colorado College Colorado College 4, St. Lawrence 3 No. 20 Clarkson in Alaska Fairbanks Clarkson 5, Alaska Fairbanks 4 More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: College Sports, Farewell Schotts, Sports

