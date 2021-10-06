Crystal Palace defender Guehi on leadership, table tennis with Conor Gallagher and learning from Vieira and Ashley Cole – South London News

BY ANDREW MCSTEEN

Marc Guehi says he is still learning in the Premier League, despite having played in all seven of Crystal Palace’s best games this season since his summer move from Chelsea.

Every game has been a learning curve for me, Guehi said for the England U21 captain in their UEFA U21 Championship qualifier against Slovenia tomorrow night.

Understanding the margins in the game and that the competition is very, very ruthless, that any accident, any mistake, or if you are out of position at any point, will definitely be punished. I feel like I’m still adapting, still learning every game and still trying to understand. I don’t think I’ve adapted completely, but I’m still young, still have a lot to learn and I can only hope that I can continue to adapt as I was.

I’ve had it with great players like [Mohamed] wrong, [Sadio] moons and [Harry] Kane, so I’m just enjoying the moment I have now and hopefully I can continue this and play against more of these top players.

I love playing football every chance I can, he added when asked how many clubs and international players are expected to play each season. It helps when you’re my age and don’t have that many injuries, you feel fresh and young, so you can go out and play as many matches as possible and for me that’s what I need, to have good run-ins. It really helps with experience and more knowledge of the game – that’s what you want.

In nearly 33 minutes of competition this season, Guehi has been at the center of the Palace defense with fellow newcomer Joachim Andersen and the former Chelsea player is enjoying the new partnership, which has seen two clean sheets so far. .

It’s going well, we’re getting used to each other’s games and understanding how we both want to play and what role we have in that partnership, Guehi said. I’m really enjoying it and hopefully with many more games ahead we can solidify that and get more clean sheets and more wins.

Part of that zero-stakes mentality comes from Guehis’ work with England at international level, with new U21 manager Lee Carsley taking on former Premier League defenders Joleon Lescott and Ashley Cole, a former Palace mercenary, as coaches. brought in.

From the last camp, from the very first day, it’s very cliché to talk about a clean slate as a defender and want to do that, but they really made us realize how much it means to them and how much he should mean to us as defenders, said Guehi, who spent time on loan at Swansea last season.

That’s really a platform for [England U21s]. There are so many instances where they did exercises of blocking crosses and placing crosses and making shots and a lot of communication, what they want, they really shared a lot with us.

As a defender, it’s fantastic to have those two who have done so much in the Premier League and throughout their football careers, coaching and sharing their knowledge with us.

That scholar has been added by another former Arsenal legend, Palace boss Patrick Vieira, with Guehi happy with the direction the Eagles are heading.

At Palace we were in a process where we are all thinking about what the manager brings to the table and the way he wants us to play, he said. I think it works really well. All went well together. There’s a bit of frustration that we don’t have the results we wanted, but the main thing is that process and that we play well, create chances and seem like a strong team going forward.

Part of that strong team going forward is Palaces midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has scored twice this season and who knows Guehi well, having grown up with him in Chelsea academy.

He’s a fantastic player, someone who already has Premier League experience from his time at West Brom, so he’s used to the competition, the 21-year-old explained. I’m not at all surprised he’s doing so well. He brings so much energy to the team, that goal form that he is now showing and reproducing. I’m sure hell will continue that for the season for us.

He won’t leave me alone, Guehi joked when asked South London Press if he can’t escape his teammate, with whom he plays at both club and international level. Conor is like a good friend, someone I grew up with and love to play with.

He’s doing really well at the moment and I’m just really happy to play with him now, but sometimes we’ve seen each other so many times it’s, okay, for this week I just don’t want to talk to him. you, and talk to each other next week just because I’ve seen too much of you. But it’s always good to spend time with Conor.

And part of that time is downtime, when the players relax and take their minds off football, but for Guehi and Gallagher, the competitive element is still there, albeit table tennis.

I think Conor will be honest and say I am the better table tennis player, Guehi tells the South London Press with a smile. It’s pretty even, but I’m definitely the better table tennis player and I’ve won most of the games, but that’s a very important part of the game, that downtime distracts your mind.

With Guehis in mind on the service of England and his team in Slovenia tomorrow and back in Andorra on Monday, he tells the South London Press about moving from one of the youngest players in the dressing room in SE25 to one of the oldest with England, how his leadership skills are adapting and what he is learning.

I think it’s a bit of a mishmash, he said. There are so many leaders in Palace, so many leaders. But there are so many leaders here with England.

There are so many voices in the team in England and it is quite similar at Palace. I’m just trying to learn from both sets and become the leader I want to be. It’s just fantastic for me to be a part of both.

PHOTOS: KEITH GILLARD

