UM falls short against number 8 Rutgers in Battle of B1G Unbeatens





Next game: in Nebraska 10/10/2021 | Afternoon CT Big Ten Network Hannah Blake had UM’s only goal and came out of a fixed game in the 35th minute.

The Wolverines had a 3-2 lead on shots in the first half, but were beaten 14-4 when Rutgers scored a trio of goals in the second half.

The game was UM’s first against a ranked opponent this season. Website: Piscataway, NJ (Yurcak Field)

Score: #8 Rutgers 4, #16 Michigan 1

Facts: UM (8-2-3, 2-1-2 B1G), Rutgers (10-2-0, 5-0-0 B1G)

Next UM event: Sunday, October 10 — in Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb., 11 a.m. CDT PISCATAWAY, NJ — The University of Michigan’s 16th-ranked women’s soccer team fell 4-1 against Rutgers at Yurcak Field on Wednesday (October 6). The match was a makeup contest after the originally scheduled match on September 23 was canceled due to inclement weather. In a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the conference, Michigan (8-2-3, 2-1-2 Big Ten) found a foothold early and got off to a flying start. By the 26th minute, Rutgers (10-2-0, 5-0-0 Big Ten) got on the board first. A misfired shot from Kylie Daigle at the top of the penalty area found Gabby Provenzano on the far post near the top of the six, finishing at the bottom left as the game trailed 1-0. Nearly 10 minutes later, in the 35th, the Wolverines found the deserved tying run. sophomore Sammi Woods drew a foul 20 yards into the top right corner of the penalty area. Junior Hannah Blake took the set piece and beat the Rutgers wall and goalkeeper near the post to keep the match level at 1. The goal was her third of the season. Tweet from the contest 35′ | TARGET! Woods earns FK at the top of the box, Hannah Blake goes near the post to bring us LEVEL. 1:1

#Go blue? | #In pursuit pic.twitter.com/GEgtskRqte Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 6, 2021 At halftime, Michigan held a 3-2 lead on shots, with Blake’s marker the only shot on target for the Maize and Blue. Rutgers largely defeated UM in the second half and took the go-ahead in the 55th minute when Riley Tiernan found space on the left wing. She then dribbled into the UM defense, finishing from a difficult angle close to the post to take a 2-1 advantage. The Wolverines had no shot to frame in the second half until the 81st minute, when junior Dani Wolfe had an effort that stopped Rutgers goalkeeper Meagan McClelland. In the final 10 minutes, Rutgers tapped a few markers to bring the count to 4-1 in their favor. Amirah Ali converted a penalty in the 81st minute, while Frankie Tagliaferri made it 4-1 in the 85th minute. UM was defeated 14-4 in the second half (16-7 in the game). Senior goalkeeper Hillary Beall was credited with four stops at noon. Michigan closes its four-match road swing Sunday (October 10) in Nebraska. Match time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CDT and will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

