Brunswick fires football coach, cancels rest of season after hazing investigation

The Brunswick School Department has canceled the remainder of the high school soccer team’s season and fired longtime soccer coach Dan Cooper in the wake of its investigation into alleged hazing during a preseason team retreat.

Chief Inspector Phil Potenziano made the announcement in a letter to the community on Wednesday afternoon. He cited safety concerns over the number of players the football team would have available in its decision to cancel future matches.

“I am writing with sad news about our football season. I first wanted to let you know that Daniel Cooper is no longer associated with our athletics department,” Potenziano wrote. “His departure, the removal of a number of players from the team and the number of unfit or injured players on the team have led the administration and I to seriously evaluate whether we can safely set up a team for the rest of the season. After very careful deliberation, we have come to the conclusion that we cannot safely set up a team and continue playing matches for the remaining three games of the season.”

The incident took place during an overnight team preseason retreat from August 16-17 at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick.

According to a heavily redacted copy of the report obtained by the Portland Press Herald, the investigation was launched after school officials were informed on Sept. 2 that a football player was detained and a sex toy was put in his mouth during the retreat. The report states that 36 of the 39 players on the list were interviewed as part of the investigation, as were Cooper and other coaches. It also notes that texts, emails and other correspondence related to the events during the retreat were reviewed and that four short videos, recorded on students’ phones, of the alleged incidents during the retreat were also obtained.

Most of the report, including all witness statements and all findings and conclusions, was redacted. The school’s investigation was conducted by legal counsel, Allen L. Kropp of the Portland law firm of Drummond Woodsum.

A footnote stated that many of the players interviewed referred to “videos” taken during the retreat, watched by players and distributed to other Brunswick High students. “So far, we’ve had access to four videos, one of which appears to have been widely distributed,” the report said.

Potenziano did not respond to questions, which were sent via voicemail and email, asking whether the report concluded hazing occurred during the retreat or whether the incident constituted an assault.

In an earlier email sent to the Press Herald, Potenziano said the expanded redactions were “in accordance with our legal obligations” and that “no further comments on the report will be made.”

He also made this statement:

“Hazing is a ritual of being part of a group, and it is designed to cause another pain, embarrassment or ridicule, so talking about the details of the report is not valuable. In fact, talking about the report can and will do even more harm to victims. The bottom line is that the school district has a zero-tolerance policy for hazing, bullying, and harassment. By completing this investigation and taking the right actions, we have demonstrated that.”

The research report explained that the findings were reviewed to determine whether school department policies had been violated, particularly with regard to harassment/sexual harassment policies; hazing; bullying and/or cyberbullying; and weapons, violence and school safety. The latter category includes language that says that prohibited conduct includes “unlawful, indecent or obscene acts or expressions of any kind.”

School policy requires all employees to report suspected harassment of students or bullying. The bullying policy specifically states that coaches are responsible for reporting suspected violations.

In his letter to the community, Potenziano wrote: “We understand that this decision is likely to be a blow to many of our student-athletes and their families, and we regret the circumstances that forced us to make this difficult decision. however, be guided by what is best for the safety and well-being of our students and the administration, and I believe this is the right decision.”

Potenziano also said there could be an opportunity for footballers to get together for some training sessions, use of the weight room and “light scrimmages within the squad.”

Any football related activity will be done without Dan Cooper, who was in his 17th season as Brunswick’s varsity coach.

“I’m not ready to say much at this point, the wound is still fresh and it hurts,” Cooper said in a text message. “I am very saddened and disappointed with (Potenziano’s) decision. Even more sad that he canceled the season for the rest of the guys who weren’t involved.”

Cooper, along with assistant coach Greg Nadeau, had been placed on non-disciplinary leave from the team on Sept. 24. That was also when Potenziano chose to cancel Brunswick’s homecoming that weekend.

Last week, the team was allowed to resume training, although an unspecified number of players were ejected by Potenziano for the remainder of the season. Last Friday, Brunswick played a game at Skowhegan, with 27 players dressed for the game and assistant coach Nate Brunette as interim coach. Cooper was at that game and offered the team a pregame prayer.

Neither Potenziano’s letter nor the redacted investigative report named Nadeau or referred to further disciplinary action he might take. Nadeau is a physical education teacher at Brunswick High.

Brunswick Police are conducting their own investigation into the alleged incident to determine if any laws have been broken. Police Chief Scott Stewart said an assault must lead to a criminal charge inflicting an insult to the victim.

“It’s still at an early stage because we don’t have the video yet. We were told today that we would be getting a copy,” Stewart said of the police investigation.

Last week, Stewart said his department had received video and other evidence following a subpoena from the school. Stewart said on Wednesday that he was misinformed at the time. Instead of receiving evidence, his detective had intended that the subpoena process had been started. Brunswick Police have not yet received a copy (edited or otherwise) of the school department’s investigation report.

“We haven’t seen what the school has seen yet, but I’ve been told we’ll get it,” Stewart said.

Matt Barbour, the Brunswick footballer’s father, is angry that the school department has canceled the rest of the season. His son, Gavin Barbour, is a junior captain of the team.

“My son worked hard as a junior to become a captain,” said Matt Barbour. “And now he’s captain of a team that couldn’t even finish the season – and through no fault of his own. Because five children were kicked off, we now decide to let the coach kick off.

“To be fair and honest here, I went to soccer camp when I was younger,” he added. “We all know that when you go to a football camp, that’s part of the football camp bonding, that some people might not like to see bonding. Whether those things were taken to a higher level than maybe they should have been? To think, shy of extreme bodily harm, that something happening at a soccer camp would result in what we’re talking about now seems out of all proportion.

“Certainly out of control kids should have been punished, whether they should have been punished with a simple suspension for a game or two versus what they gave them can certainly be up for debate.”

While Matt Barbour named five players who had been removed from the team, the inspector did not specify how many players were removed.

The school department partners with Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine (SASSMM) to provide free, confidential support services to all students. Students can meet with a SASSMM attorney on Monday (11am-1pm) and Thursday (9-11am). Any community member can call the organization’s 24-hour helpline at 1-800-871-7741. In addition, Brunswick High School counselors are available during school hours with additional availability in the afternoon.

Central Maine Newspapers Sports Editor Bill Stewart contributed to this report.

