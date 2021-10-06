Adam Proteau’s 2021-22 NHL Predictions: Pre-Season Award Winners

James Carey Lauder-US TODAY Sports

To wrap up my predictions for the season – you can find my Metropolitan Division projections here; the Atlantic Division is here; the Pacific Division is here; and the Central Division is here – I’m turning my attention to the NHL’s individual player awards.

As noted in those picks, readers should understand that these are my picks only, not THN’s official predictions. they are here. I’m just spitballing, really. These are educated guesses. In any case, let’s get them right.

Heart Trophy

Running: Austin Matthews, Toronto; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado; Alexsander Barkov, Florida

The winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Why? Because McDavid is only 24 years old and he’s still getting better. Because his Oilers team wouldn’t be a playoff slot without him. And because he does what he does with such amazing speed and pinpoint accuracy. Matthews and MacKinnon gathered a lot of votes for second and third place for the Hart last season, and they will be just as good this year. The same goes for Barkov, who is the centerpiece of a dynamic, promising Panthers team. They are all franchise players, but they are a hair or two behind McDavid in overall dominance and value.

Art Ross Trophy

Running: Austin Matthews, Toronto; Connor McDavid, Edmonton; Patrick Kane, Chicago

The winner: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

Why? Because Draisaitl could do what he did in 2019-2020 when he scored 43 goals and 67 assists in his career, overshadowing teammate McDavid by 13 points that year. This is not a negative commentary on McDavid, who will almost certainly be a challenge to win the Art Ross for the second year running; rather, it is an appreciation of what nearly 26-year-old Draisaitl is capable of.

Matthews (and team-mate Mitch Marner) will also give plenty of offense, and with his old friend Jonathan Towes back in action this season, Kane could put in bigger numbers than last year when he provided 51 assists (for the second year in a row) and 66 points for the Blackhawks, finishing sixth overall in NHL points. Kane’s career low of 15 goals in 2021 put a dent in his overall points tally, but at 32 he still has a lot left in the tank and could be a goalscorer over 30 this year.

Vezina Trophy

In The Running: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay; Darcy Kuemper, Colorado; Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida

The winner: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Why? Because Hellebuyck was again dominant for the Jets last season, with an average of 2.58 goals against and a save percentage of 0.916 in 45 games. There’s no reason to believe this will change as the 28-year-old gives his team the chance to win every game he plays in. Hellebuyck won his first Vezina two seasons ago with very similar numbers to last year, so expect him to be a Vezina frontrunner again this season.

Vasilevskiy finished second in the Vezina voting last season (after winning his first Vezina in 2018-19), and he will continue to play behind one of the best rosters in the sport. Kuemper will find life in Colorado much easier than in Arizona, where he put together solid stats (2.56 GAA, 0.906 SP) on a terrible Coyotes team. He should thrive with the Avalanche. Bobrovsky is looking to bounce back from a 2021 roller coaster season that saw him benched in the playoffs in favor of backup Chris Driedger, who now plays for the Seattle Kraken expansion. I think Bobrovsky is going to have a good year with the Panthers. He’s 33 years old now, but I think he has pride and motivation to shake off last year and focus on being Florida’s clear No. 1 in the post-season.

James Norris Memorial Trophy

In the running: Adam Fox, New York Rangers; Cale Makar, Colorado; Shea Theodore, Vegas

The winner: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

Why? Because Hedman remains one of the best of the best and now has a few Stanley Cup championships on his resume. He is now 30 years old and last year he scored 45 points in 54 games with the Lightning. Over a full schedule of 82 games, he is likely to finish this season with 10-15 goals and 55-65 points, while working at the back as a smart, efficient defender. Hedman led the Bolts in average time on ice last year (25:03), and he has an elite group of D-men around him. He is always great and deserves his second Norris. Fox (who won last season’s Norris) and Makar are both 22 years old and still developing, which should deter opponents.

And Theodore, at age 26, is one of the Golden Knights’ top points producers (a career-best 34 assists and 42 points) who also eats more than 22 minutes per game. Theodore has done well in Vegas and his steady climb to the group of the best defenders in the game looks set to continue. But yes, Hedman can do it all and does it extremely well.

Calder Trophy

In the running: Moritz Seider, Detroit; Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim; Michael Bunting, Toronto

The winner: Cole Caufield, Montreal

Why? Because Caufield will start the season playing on the top line of the Canadiens (with Nick Suzuki in the middle and left winger Tyler Toffoli), and he’s going to rack up a lot of points. Caufield will also show that you don’t need size (he’s 5 feet-7) to give offense, and if Montreal is to make the playoffs in the tough Atlantic Division, they’ll need a significant contribution from the 20-year-old Caufield. Seider is a key piece of the puzzle in Detroit, and he should be diving into the Red Wings’ second defender pair with veteran Nick Leddy. Bunting is a hunch for me here. He has a small sample (11 goals and 14 points in 26 games played), but the 26-year-old soon earned the term “fat rat” in training camp – and his tenacity is what the Leafs need more. If he earns a spot in Toronto’s top six forward group, he could pose a huge threat.

Rocket Richard Trophy

In the running: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington; Mikko Rantanen, Colorado; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

The winner: Austin Matthews, Toronto

Why? Because Matthews is now at full strength (he had wrist surgery in August) and he wants to repeat as the Rocket Richard champion. If Matthews was that good last year – and he was, eight goals more than second-placed McDavid – imagine what he’ll do now that he’s healed and 100 per cent healthy.

Ovechkin had a bad year in 2021, with just 24 goals and 42 points in 45 games last year. Some players would love to have such a bad season, but Ovechkin has always scored at a pace of 50-60 goals and should bounce back this year. Rantanen plays on arguably the best line in the NHL (with MacKinnon and winger Gabriel Landeskog), and he’s only 24 years old. He finished fifth in the Rocket Richard race last season and will be back in the mix for it in 2021-22. Draisaitl finished fourth in the goalscoring race last season (31 goals in 56 games), and he will be a frontrunner this season, along with teammate McDavid, for this award.

Jack Adams Award

Running: Joel Quenneville, Florida; Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay; Rick Bowness, Dallas

The winner: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

Why? Because it’s not for nothing that Trotz has already won two Jack Adams Awards. He is meticulous, smart and almost always squeezes every last drop from the players who work for him. The islands are likely to be amazing this season, and Trotz will be mostly responsible for them. He is not a shoo-in for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, but he will most likely qualify.

Quenneville has a deeper, better Panthers team to work with, and its structure and bluntness will serve Florida well as they try to leap past their in-state rivals at Tampa Bay. When that happens, Quenneville may just be the favorite to win his second Jack Adams Award; the first time he won was 20 years ago when he coached the St. Louis Blues to a 51-19-11-1 record. Florida could win 50 games this year and Quenneville still won’t be happy. But that’s the sign of a talented coach. He will always want more.

Cooper has yet to win a Jack Adams Award, and that doesn’t feel appropriate when we talk about a back-to-back Stanley-Cup championship team that Cooper has been in charge of. The Lightning is going to be great this season and Cooper needs to be recognized as a great bank boss. And the understated Bowness could surprise people by leading the Stars into the Central Division and become a bona fide cup leader. Bowness is a hockey lifer and he has a veteran lineup that can deal some serious damage. He’s a dark horse in this Jack Adams race, but he has to be mindful of it.

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Running: Austin Matthews, Toronto; Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles; Jacob Slavin, Carolina

The winner: Aleksander Barkov, Florida

Why? Because, in this subjective category, Barkov is a good bet to challenge Lady Byng and win. In his eight NHL seasons, Barkov has never been penalized more than 18 minutes a year – and he only got 18 minutes once. In four seasons, he has played an average of 10 minutes or less. Barkov has already won one Lady Byng (in 2018-19), and he averages almost 21 minutes of ice time per game. He is a smart, calming force who channels his energy into smart decisions.

Matthews averaged 21:33 Ice Age last year and he is always the main target for opponents. So when he went out and led the league in scoring (and tied 66 points for fifth overall), he played a clean game and only very rarely retaliated for attempts by opponents to distract him. and physically contain it. He could win his first Lady Byng this season. Kopitar won his first Lady Byng in 2015-16, and although he is now 33 years old, he finished last season with the eighth most votes for the Award, he will play in a rejuvenated Kings team, and he will have more helping in the defense. This could be his last big shot at the Lady Byng, but it’s up for grabs as long as Kopitar keeps an even keel and stays focused.

Slavin was the runaway Lady Byng winner in 2021, with 82.7 percent of the vote and 73 votes in first place. The second best vote catcher was Minnesota Wild blueliner Jared Spurgeon, who will also be in the Lady Byng mix this season. But Barkov (who finished fourth in the voting last season) should be the winner here.

Frank J. Selke Trophy

Running: Aleksander Barkov, Florida; Patrice Bergeron, Boston; Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis

The winner: Mark Stone, Vegas

Why? Because Stone poses an all-embracing threat when he steps onto the ice for the Golden Knights. He is a point-per-game forward on the offensive side; and in defense he uses his size and instinct to take down the opponents and force them off the puck. Stone, Bergeron and Barkov were last season’s Selke finalists, and Barkov went on to win for the first time. Bergeron, who already has a whopping four Selke trophies to his name, is always a threat on both sides of the track, even at the age of 35.

O’Reilly, who won his first Selke in 2018/19, finished fifth in the Trophy voting last season. At 30 years old, O’Reilly is in his prime and always plays a responsible defensive game. He can be a 60-70 point player again and serve as the driving force behind the Blues’ game plan. But Stone is about to have a great year for Vegas, and I think he’ll win his first Selke Trophy in a good mood.