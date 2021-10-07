‘I’m trying to win this weekend’ after being named Chicago Bears’ starting QB forward





Fields skipped the celebratory dinner where his parents went alone and chose to stay home with his dog, Uno, to study tape in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. “Of course there’s a reason to celebrate, but I’m not just going to be complacent with where I am,” Fields said. “I’ll keep growing, keep getting better and just try to work hard every day to get good wins on Sunday.” One of the main reasons the Bears anointed Fields as a starter was the increasing growth he’s made since he first stepped onto the practice field. “I feel like I’ve grown in pretty much every area,” Fields said. “Usually, if I make a mistake in a game or make a mistake in practice, I try to focus on those things every day and just get better. I try to get better at every aspect of quarterbacking, from just hitting the ball.” out of my hands, from drops, timing, things like that; just trying to grow in every area.” The Bears loved the resilience Fields showed by leading the team to a win over the Lions a week after a disappointing loss to the Browns. Discussing how defeat fueled motivation, Fields told reporters that he likes adversity “because it just takes a whole different person out of me.” “There are a lot of guys who may not have come back from that,” said coach Matt Nagy. “That was hard, but that just shows who he is. All of us, just know and see what he stands for, and then that trust. Justin earned that trust with us. That’s kind of why we went that way .” Fields was the quintessential double threat quarterback in Ohio state, and he has gone on to produce impact plays using his arms and legs early in his NFL career. On the same touchdown drive against the Lions, Fields completed a 64-yard pass to Darnell Mooney and grabbed another first-down with his 4.4 speed, running 11 yards around the right side on third-and-4. “You never want to lose what he’s got at that speed,” Nagy said. “You never want to lose what he’s got with that ability. The third-down conversion we had last week where he ran around and beat a safety around the edge, there’s a lot [of players] you can’t at the quarterback position. “And there are things we can do schematically that emphasize a defense with how we plan and what we do. At the same time, Justin will be the first to tell you he wants to be the bestquarterbackthat he can be.” Fields’ arm talent was on display against Detroit as he completed passes from 64 and 32 yards to Mooney and 28 and 27 yards to Allen Robinson II. The Bears’ longest pass play in their first three games this season was 21 yards. As his development as Bears’ No. 1 quarterback continues, Fields knows there will inevitably be bumps in the road. But he also wants to benefit from the experience he gains. “You just have to understand that mistakes will be made,” Fields said. “You just have to learn from those mistakes and try not to make those mistakes twice. So with every snap I get, I’m going to see what I could have done better.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/fields-not-ready-to-celebrate-i-m-trying-to-win-this-weekend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos