Naval Academy Preparatory School achieves their first win of the 2021 football season





Story and photos provided by Naval Academy Preparatory School staff On a beautiful Saturday afternoon aboard Naval Station Newport, The Naval Academy Preparatory School took their first win of the 2021 32-6 football season over the visiting Jersey Gators. < class=""> The NAPS football team dominated from the opening kick-off, with over 400 yards of total offense and over 300 yards on the ground. The NAPS Defense was in command all day, not allowing the Gators an offensive score. Thedefense delivered 3 turnovers and 4 sacks in the afternoon, with strong performances from cornerbacks Devean Washington and Andrew Duhart. < class=""> The NAPS defense has been particularly stingy this season, giving up only 7 points per game and forcing 5 turnovers. The NAPS offense marched off the field on their opening drive, finishing a 47-yard drive with a 22-yard TD run by TK Kocak. The offense would not be denied early by scoring on their first 4 possessions of the game and opening a 25 point lead. The attack showed that they are just as effective in the air as they are on the ground by throwing for two scores. A 12-yard attack on Brandon Chatman and a 40-yard bomb on Donovan Draper that made an excellent catch while being disturbed. The NAPS soccer team is looking to continue their success in the next game against the Howard Huskies of Euclid, OH on Saturday, October 9. < class=""> This content was contributed to What’s Up Newp. The views and opinions expressed herein are not necessarily those of What’s Up Newp, our contributors, or our advertisers. We welcome letters to the editor on current local topics. Email them to [email protected] More by Contributed

