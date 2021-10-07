Ferris hockey center anxious for winning season





BIG RAPIDS When Stephan Pokorny, Ferrissophomore striker from the Czech Republic, scored a match-winning overtime shorthanded goal against Miami on Sunday, the Bulldog hockey team was able to take a huge step forward.

The 4-3 win in extra time was the Bulldogs’ first win over an NCAA Division I opponent since the 2019-2020 season. Ferris only won against Trine University last season.

Pokorny stole the puck on the halfway line and shook off two defenders to knock it past Miami goalkeeper Logan Neaton. I couldn’t believe it because I was just trying to get a face-off, he said. It was great to get a W. We played the whole 60 minutes and kept going.

Pokorny also got an assist on a goal from linemate Mitch Deelstra. He is center on par with Kaleb Ergang as front right. I’m really excited about this team, said Pokorny. I think we can keep winning. As a freshman last season, Pokorny appeared in 24 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman, registering nine points on two goals and seven assists. He led all of Bulldog’s freshmen in assists, scoring his first collegiate goal at Michigan Tech on Feb. 13 at 3:23 a.m. of the third period. Pokorny had 23 blocked shots and fired 35 shots at the net. He led Ferris State in face-off victories with 162. I came here to visit, liked the campus and the hockey program, he said. I enjoy the close-knit community down here and I enjoy the team. Before coming to Ferris, Pokorny played for Garrett Suter and the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League and had 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists in 44 games for the Capitols. He placed fourth in points scoring and scoring goals and had 14 power play points and a winning goal. Pokorny played for the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League in 2018-19 with 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points in 59 games. Pokorny was 2019 NAHL Champion, All-Central Division Rookie Team Member, All-NAHL Rookie Second Team, Aberdeen Wings Rookie of the Year winner in 2018-19. He was a 2018 North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL) first All-Star Team member in 2017-18 with the Tampa Scorpions. Pokorny is the first Czech-born player to qualify for the Bulldogs and is majoring in business at Ferris. He attended Bayshore Christian High School in Tampa, Florida. I am a center and I try to do all the right things and want to keep improving on both sides, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/sports/article/Ferris-hockey-center-anxious-for-winning-season-16514826.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos