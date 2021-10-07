DI Council approves one-year waiver from football scholarship limits





The Division I council this week approved a one-year waiver from the annual signing limit and initial scholarship limits in football, allowing schools to replace up to seven scholarship students who drop out of school after the first semester. Both the Football Bowl and Football Championship subdivisions approved the waiver. Councilors acknowledged that the solution was temporary but necessary; a more permanent solution will be considered in the coming months. The waiver allays concerns about the potentially high number of college athletes transferring after all student athletes have been given the opportunity to participate for the first time immediately after transferring. It will apply at the end of the first term (students departing on or after the earliest of the last day of the school’s fall term or December 15, 2021, which is the first day of the National Letter of Intent Signing Period). The waiver was recommended by the Football Oversight Committee, chaired by Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour. CFB SCHEDULE: Here are the schedules and times of all college football TV this season “We believe that schools should have temporary flexibility to deal with potential schedule depletion due to:

transfers,” Barbour said. “This one-year waiver allows schools to properly utilize their scholarship restrictions.” The exemption is only valid for the academic year 2022-2023. The total exchange limit remains at 85 for the FBS and FCS. And in the FCS, the limit of 63 stock exchange equivalents also remains in effect. Legislation The Council has adopted several pieces of legislation that have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including: The rule that graduate assistants in football must graduate or become ineligible within seven years has been amended to exempt time spent as a professional football player.

In women’s volleyball, individuals who have commenced classes in seventh grade or above are considered prospective student athletes for the purposes of try-out and camp and clinic legislation.

Legislation on scientific misconduct was clarified and reorganized. In addition, members have extended the emergency legislation passed in August 2020 for basketball and FBS football to all sports. The legislation covers the following points, many of which are already allowed by Division I rules: Computers, scientific equipment, musical instruments and other material items not included in the calculation of the cost of participation, but related to pursuing academic studies.

Post-eligibility scholarships to earn undergraduate or graduate degrees in any school.

Scholarships to attend a vocational school.

Provide tutoring.

Costs associated with studying abroad that are not included in the cost calculation.

Paid, post-eligible internships. Schools and conferences may also provide an academic or graduation award or encouragement valued up to the maximum value of the awards an individual student-athlete might receive in an academic year for participation, championships, or special achievement awards (combined). The academic incentive payment limit reflects an order introduced by the U.S. District Court Order, with the annual cap set at $5,980. The ban allows these benefits but does not require schools to offer them. The command also allows a conference to set its own limit if it so chooses. TOP 25: These are the current college football rankings Updates The Council has also received updates on its assessment of gender equality, including last week’s decisions regarding the March Madness brand and the potential for combined Final Fours. The second phase of the gender equality assessment will examine sports other than basketball. Several members of the Council, including President of the Council and Shane Lyons, Director of West Virginia Athletics, are members of the Constitution Committee, and those members have provided their colleagues with updates on the work of that group, including the results of the member survey that available online.

