NL Wild Card Game Thread





Nothing could make me feel bad about the Los Angeles evaders. They won the World series last year they have an ultra expensive roster and they are set up to be good for many years to come. But man, it’s tough to win 106 games in the regular season and not even win your own division. If that ever happened to the Orioles, I’d be an absolute wreck. Since it happened to a team that I’m not interested in, I can sit back and enjoy a game of baseball that sure looks like it’s going to be fun. There are plenty of storylines. You have the defending World Series champions. You have a battle of gray old veterans on the hill. You made sure that Albert Pujols (possibly) gets a crucial at bat against his former franchise late. And it’s all wrapped up in the arc that is the Wild Card round of the MLB playoff format. Baseball is not designed to be decided by a single game. That said, it’s very intriguing when teams have to pull out all the stops to stay alive. Starters can’t have very long lines to get out of a traffic jam. There is no tomorrow. We saw that with Gerrit Cole on Tuesday, and even Nathan Eovaldi, despite dominating much of the evening, was pulled at the slightest sniff of a rally. If you care what these two pitchers looked like at the end of the season, it’s just a crapshoot. Scherzer gave up 11 earned runs during his last two starts, which spanned 10.1 innings. Wainwright served seven runs over 10 innings. Those kinds of performances get them pulled early, and that’s when things can get interesting. St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:10 PM ET, TBS Adam Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA) vs. Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46 ERA) Cardinals lineup Tommy Edman, 2B Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Tyler ONeill, LF Nolan Arenado, 3B Dylan Carlson, RF Yadier Molina, California Edmundo Sosa, SS Harrison Bader, California Adam Wainwright, RHP Dodgers linsup Mookie Betts, RF Corey Seager, SS Trea Turner, 2B Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, California AJ Pollack, LF Matt Beaty, 1B Cody Bellinger, California Max Scherzer, RHP

