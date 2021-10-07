ICC World Cup: Canada Names Women’s Cricket Team





Kamna Mirchandan will captain Canada at the ICC 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier in Mexico later this month. The tournament, which also includes Argentina, Brazil and the US, will take place from October 18-25 in a double round-robin event to decide which qualifying round advances to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in 2022. The top two countries of that event will book their ticket to the 2023 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. Canada will take on Argentina on October 18, take on the US on October 19 and Brazil on October 21. The Canadians will then meet Argentina on October 22, the US on October 24 and Brazil on October 25. The Canadian batting lineup is led by Miryam Khokhar, named MVP at the Canadian National Women’s Championships in King City, Ontario, in August. Khokhar scored 191 runs from just four innings. Saniyah Zia, who claimed six wickets in her four National Championship matches, will lead the Canadian bowling attack with support from Sonali Vig and Mukhwinder Gill. The list of Canadian players: Kamna Mirchandani (capt.)

Divya Saxena (Vice Captain)

Hala Azmat

Mukhwinder Gill

Kate Gray

Mahrukh Imtiazi

Kapadia Crimea

Miryam Khokhar

Jasmina Oldham

Achini Perera

Hiba Shamshad

Sonali Vigo

Sana Zafar

Saniyah Zia — This report from The Canadian Press was first published on October 6, 2021

