



Quarterback Kyler Murray leads the NFL’s lone undefeated team into battle on Sunday, as the Arizona Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers, one of the many big games on the grid. Week 5 scheme. As a reminder, this week’s first of this season’s two NFL games is in London, as the Atlanta Falcons and New YorkJets kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 are based on the points-per-reception (PPR) used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions. Rankings are compiled byFantasySharks.com. (*- Check injury/status before kick-off) QUARTER BACKS 1 Josh Allen Buf. at KC 2 Kyler Murray Ari. vs. SF 3 Lamar Jackson Ball. against Ind. 4 Tom Brady TB vs. Mia. 5 Kirk Cousins ​​Min. against the. 6 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. buff. 7 Years hurts Phi. at Auto. 8 Roof Prescott Dal. vs. NY-G 9 Justin Herbert LA-C vs. Cle. 10 Aaron Rodgers GB in China. 11 Ryan Tannehill Ten. at Jac. 12 Russell Wilson Sea. vs. LA-R 13 Daniel Jones NY-G in Dale. 14 Derek Carr LV vs. Chi. 15 Taylor Heinicke Was. vs. NEW 16 Sam Darnold car. against Phi. 17 Matt Ryan Atl. vs. NY-J 18 Jameis Winston NO to Wash. 19 Trevor Lawrence Jack. against ten. 20 Joe Burrow Cin. vs. GB 21 Matthew Stafford LA-R at sea. 22 Jared Goff It. at Min. 23 Carson Wentz Ind. at Ball. 24 Baker Mayfield Cle. at LA-C 25 * Teddy Bridgewater Den. at Put. 26 Ben Roethlisberger Pit. against the. 27 Mac Jones NE in Hou. 28 Zach Wilson NY-J at Atl. 29 Trey Lance SF at Ari. 30 Justin Fields Chi. at LV 31 Davis Mills Hou. against NE 32 Jacoby Brissett Mia. at TB FANTASY WAIVER WIRE:RB Damien Williams resigns in Chicago RUNNING BACK 1 Derrick Henry Ten. at Jac. 2 *Christian McCaffrey car. against Phi. 3 *Dalvin Cook Min. vs. det. 4 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. vs. NY-G 5 Aaron Jones GB at Cin. 6 Alvin Kamara NO to Wash. 7 Saquon Barkley NY-G and Dal. 8 James Robinson Jack. against ten. 9 Najee Harris Pit. against Den. 10 Austin Ekeler LA-C v Cle. 11 Andre Swift It. at Min. 12 * Chuba Hubbard car. against Phi. 13 *Joe Mixon Cin. vs. GB 14 Leonard Fournette TB vs. Mia. 15 Nick Chubb Cle. at LA-C 16 Jonathan Taylor Ind. at Ball. 17 Josh Jacobs LV vs. Chi. 18 Chase Edmonds Ari. vs. SF 19 Mike Davis Atl. against NY-J 20 Kareem Hunt Cle. at LA-C 21 *Antonio Gibson Was. vs. NEW 22 *Darrell Henderson LA-R at sea. 23 *Elia Mitchell SF at Ari. 24 Chris Carsonzee. vs. LA-R 25 Melvin Gordon Den. at Put. 26 Miles Sanders Phi. at Auto. 27 Damien Williams Chi. at LV 28 Trey Sermon SF at Ari. 29 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. buff. 30 Tony Pollard Dal. vs. NY-G 31 Damien Harris NE in Hou. 32 Zack Moss Buf. at KC 33 James Conner Ari. vs. SF 34 Jamaal Williams Det. at Min. 35 Latavius ​​Murray Ball. against Ind. 36 Alexander Mattison Min. against the. 37 JD McKissic Was. vs. NEW 38 Devin Singletary Buf. at KC 39 JJ Taylor NE in Hou. 40 Nyheim Hines Ind. at Ball. 41 Javonte Williams Den. at Put. 42 Myles Gaskin Mia. at TB 43 *Ty’Son Williams Ball. against Ind. 44 Ronald Jones TB vs. mia. 45 David Johnson Hou. vs. NE 46 Michael Carter NY-J at Atl. 47 Kenyan Drake LV vs. chi. 48 Mark Ingram Hou. vs. NE 49 *Samaje Perine Cin. vs. GB 50 * Young Bernard TB vs. Mine. 51 *Peyton Barber LV vs. chi. 52 Jordan Wilkins Ind. in Ball. 53 Sony Michel LA-R at sea. 54 Jeremy McNichols Ten. at Jac. 55 Darrel Williams KC vs. buff. FANTASY STOCK WATCH:CeeDee, JuJu hit the skids WIDE RECEIVERS 1 Davante Adams GB at Cin. 2 Tyreek Hill KC vs. buff. 3 Cooper Kupp LA-R at sea. 4 Stefon Diggs Buf. at KC 5 DJ Moore car. against Phi. 6 Adam Thielen Min. against the. 7 Mike Williams LA-C v Cle. 8 Chris Godwin TB vs. Mia. 9 Calvin Ridley Atl. vs. NY-J 10 DeAndre Hopkins Ari. vs. SF 11 Justin Jefferson Min. against the. 12 Terry McLaurin Wash. vs. NEW 13 Keenan Allen LA-C vs Cle. 14 Deebo Samuel SF at Ari. 15 Mike Evans TB vs Mia. 16 Brandin Cooks Hou. vs. NE 17 Diontae Johnson pit. against the. 18 Corey Davis NY-J at Atl. 19 Ja’Marr Chase Cin. vs. GB 20 DK Metcalf Sea. vs. LA-R 21 Marquise Bruin Ball. against Ind. 22 Jamison Crowder NY-J at Atl. 23 CeeDee Lam Dal. vs. NY-G 24 Jaylen Waddle Mia. at TB 25 Tyler Lockett Sea. vs. LA-R 26 Antonio Brown TB vs. Mia. 27 * Amari Cooper Dal. against NY-G 28 Odell Beckham Cle. at LA-C 29 Marvin Jones Jack. against ten. 30 Cordarelle Patterson Atl. vs. NY-J 31 Sterling Shepard NY-G in Dale. 32 The Vante Parker Mia. at TB 33 Courtland Sutton Den. at Put. 34 Michael Pittman Jr. ind. at Ball. 35 Julio Jones Ten. at Jac. 36 Robert Woods LA-R at sea. 37 Chase Claypool Pit. against Den. 38 Robby Anderson car. against Phi. 39 *AJ Brown Ten. at Jac. 40 Cole Beasley Buf. at KC 41 Kenny Golladay NY-G in Dale. 42 Laviska Shenault Jac. against Ten. 43 Tyler Boyd Cin. vs. GB 44 *Tee Higgins Cin. vs. GB 45 Henry Ruggs LV vs. chi. 46 Allen Robinson Chi. at LV 47 Randall Cobb GB at Cin. 48 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. chi. 49 Nelson Agholor NE at Hou. 50 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit. against Den. 51 Emmanuel Sanders Buf. at KC 52 Marquez Callaway NO to Wax. 53 Jakobi Meyers NE at Hou. 54 Christian Kirk Ari. vs. SF 55 AJ Green Ari. vs. SF TIGHT ENDS 1 Travis Kelce KC v Buf. 2 Darren Waller LV to Chi. 3 George Kittle SF at Ari. 4 TJ Hockenson Det. at Min. 5 Mike Gesicki Mia. at TB 6 Mark Andrews Ball. against Ind. 7 Dalton Schultz Dal. against NY-G 8 Noah Fant den. at Put. 9 Dallas Goedert Phi. at Auto. 10 Tyler Conklin Min. vs. det. 11 Kyle Pitts Atl. vs. NY-J 12 Dawson Knox Buf. at KC 13 Hunter Henry NE in Hou. 14 Anthony Firkser Ten. at Jac. 15 Robert Tonyan GB at Cin. 16 PB Howard TB vs. mia. 17 Austin Hooper Cle. at LA-C 18 Tyler Higbee LA-R at sea. 19 Jared Cook LA-C vs Cle. 20 Jonnu Smith NE at Hou. 21 CJ Uzomah Cin. vs. GB 22 Evan Engram NY-G in Dale. 23 Zach Ertz Phi. at Auto. 24 Mo Alie-Cox Ind. in Ball. 25 Blake Jarwin Dal. vs. NY-G 26 Jack Doyle Ind. at Ball. 27 Jimmy Graham Chi. at LV 28 Cole Kmet Chi. at LV 29 Eric Ebron Pit. against the. 30 Maxx Williams Ari. vs. SF KICKERS 1 Rodrigo Blankenship Ind. at Ball. 2 Younghoe Koo Atl. vs. NY-J 3 Ryan Succop TB vs. Mia. 4 Matt Gay LA-R At Sea. 5 Greg Zuerlein Dal. vs. NY-G 6 Randy Bullock Ten. at Jac. 7 Nick Folk NE in Hou. 8 Cairo Santos Chi. at LV 9 Daniel Carlson LV vs. Chi. 10 Justin Tucker Ball. against Ind. 11 Cody Parkey NO to Laundry. 12 Tyler Bass Buf. at KC 13 Jason Sanders Mia. at TB 14 Zane Gonzalez car. against Phi. 15 Dustin Hopkins was. vs. NEW 16 Brandon McManus Den. at Put. 17 Chris Boswell pit. against the. 18 Evan McPherson Cin. vs. GB 19 Tristan Vizcaino LA-C v Cle. 20 Graham Gano NY-G and Dal. 21 Matt Ammendola NY-J at Atl. 22 Matt Prater Ari. vs. SF 23 Mason Crosby GB at Cin. 24 Harrison Butker KC vs. buff. 25 Jason Myerszee. vs. LA-R 26 * Austin Seibert Det. at Min. 27 Greg Joseph Min. against the. 28 Ka’imi Fairbairn Hou. against NE 29 Jake Elliott Phi. at Auto. 30 Chase McLaughlin Cle. at LA-C 31 *Josh Lambo Jac. against ten. 32 Joey Slye SF at Ari. DEFENSE 1 New England Patriots in Hou. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. mia. 3 Atlanta Falcons vs. NY-J 4 Green Bay Packers at Cin. 5 Buffalo Bills at KC 6 Philadelphia Eagles by car. 7 Baltimore Ravens vs. ind. 8 Denver Broncos at Pit. 9 Arizona Cardinals vs. SF 10 New Orleans Saints in Wash. 11 Los Angeles Rams at Sea. 12 Carolina Panthers vs Phi. 13 Chicago Bears at LV 14 Houston Texans vs. NE 15 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Den. 16 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cle. 17 Dallas Cowboys Vs NY-G 18 New York Jets at Atl. 19 Tennessee Titans at Jac. 20 Minnesota Vikings Vs. The. 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. GB 22 Cleveland Browns in LA-C 23 Miami Dolphins at TB 24 Seattle Seahawks vs. LA-R 25 Indianapolis foals in Bal. 26 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chi. 27 New York Giants at Dale. 28 Kansas City Chiefs vs. buff. 29 San Francisco 49ers at Ari. 30 Jacksonville Jaguars against ten. 31 Detroit Lions at Min. 32 Washington soccer team vs. NO

