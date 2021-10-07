Augustana Breaks Ground on $40 Million Hockey Arena





Augustana University held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its $40 million Midco Arena, made possible by a leading gift from T. Denny Sanford, Midco and Sanford Health. It will be home to the Vikings’ Division I men’s hockey program set to take the ice for the 2023-24 season. “Hockey is the right program at the right time for where Augustana is now, and it has just been so affirming because of all the enthusiasm our campus, alumni, community and donors have expressed,” said Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin. Plans call for Midco Arena to have 3,000 seats plus luxury suites. Augustana hopes to hire a men’s hockey coach by May 2022. CCHA honors two Mavs Minnesota State Mankato’s junior Nathan Smith and senior Dryden McKay were named Central Collegiate Hockey Association forward and goalkeeper of the week, respectively. Smith, a center, had two goals and three assists as the Mavericks beat defending NCAA champion Massachusetts 2-0 and 6-3 on the road last weekend. McKay stopped 37 of 40 shots in the two games. The Mavericks, who moved up four spots to No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll this week, will host the No. 2 St. Cloud State in a pair of non-conference games on Friday and Saturday. Both teams are 2-0. And so forth. Gopher’s offensive lineman Conner Olson was selected as one of 30 candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. Bethany Hasz of the Gophers was named the Big Ten Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week after finishing 10th in the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame last Friday in the Women’s Blue Division 5K (16:31.6). Minnesota was fifth in the team standings, moving up one spot to number 6 in this week’s U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll. Four MIAC players were selected for D3football.com’s Team of the Week: Augsburg wide receiver Dominic Smith, Bethel safety Nate Farm and two Carleton players: cornerback Ryan McGregor and return specialist Travis Brown.

