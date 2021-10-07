Ontario 55+ Winter Games postponed again





Article content COVID-19 restrictions force the second-year postponement of the Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

Article content The event, which typically attracts 800 to 1,000 athletes and officials and an additional 800 spectators, is set to be hosted by Brantford and Brant County in February 2022. time made it impossible to hold the competition in local venues and organize special events prior to the games. A report by Kevin Finney, Brantford’s director of economic development and tourism, in which he recommends another postponement of the games, was supported Tuesday by the council’s activities and administration committee. Approval is required at the next council meeting. The city and county won the bid to host the games from February 11-13, 2021 and hired a coordinator to oversee the event’s planning and logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020 and events, including the games, were canceled around the world. The matches have been moved to February 11-13, 2022. If the games had continued next year, the Brant County Health Unit recommended keeping each team separate, reducing the number of large social gatherings and adjusting food services to increase safety. Each recommendation had financial implications, Finney said, adding that the additional costs associated with COVID-19’s health and safety protocols were about $240,500. Changing food service alone was expected to cost about $60,000 and included serving boxed meals instead of buffet meals and changing the opening meal of the event from a buffet at the Brantford civic center to one served at various hotels and banquet halls.

Article content A survey of game participants, conducted in September, received 516 responses, with 67 percent saying they felt comfortable attending. While there was positive communication from those seeking to attend in 2022, significant staff time would have to be devoted to host one-third of the originally targeted number of participants and social interactions would be limited, Finney said. The 55+ Winter Games, held annually, are meant to be a celebration of active living. Events at the games include ice skating, downhill skiing, badminton, curling, double bridge, ice hockey, cross country skiing, table tennis, 10-pin bowling and volleyball. After the city and county originally won the right to host the games, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said the event would bring an estimated $8.5 million to the area’s economy. The city and county have collaborated on a number of events. The 2017 Ontario ParaSport Winter Games, the 2017 International Police Hockey Championships, and the 2016 Mens Provincial Curling Tankard were all held at local venues. Efforts to bring the 2021 55+ games to Brantford-Brant began after the 2017 ParaSport games.

