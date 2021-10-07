Bear Notebook: Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack Miss Exercise





Rookie Justin Fields already has an extra challenge in his first start as the Bears No. 1 quarterback to win without running back David Montgomery to clear the way. Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Wednesday that Montgomery has a sprained knee and will be missing some time. The good news is he’s not done this year, Nagy added. Damien Williams, who suffered a quad injury against the Lions on Sunday, had fully participated in practice on Wednesday and is on track to start in place of Montgomery. Williams had eight carries for 55 yards (6.9 avg) and a touchdown against the Lions. Rookie Khalil Herbert is expected to take on Williams’ complementary role in the backfield. The Bears also have problems with injuries in defense as both defending side Akiem Hicks (groin) and linebacker Khalil Mack (ribs/foot) did not train on Wednesday. Nagy did not comment on Hicks’ injury or hint at his status ahead of Sunday’s game when asked about Hicks during his pre-practice press conference on Wednesday. But safety Tashaun Gipson, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, practiced fully on Wednesday. Elsewhere on the injury report, wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) was limited in practice. Tight ends Jesse James (personal) and JP Holtz (quad), and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) did not train. Calm Herbert Herbert, a sixth-round draft pick who has been an intriguing player since training camp, was unimpressed by the opportunity to get more bouts with Montgomery injured. He had three carries for seven yards against the Lions, his first NFL carry. I just have to do my job, he said when asked about the opportunity after Montgomery and Williams sustained injuries against the Lions. Go there and do my job and help my team make plays. Justin who? Fields being named the starter was big news in Chicago, but not so much at Halas Hall. Asked about his reaction to the news, linebacker Alec Ogletree said: What’s the news? When he mentioned that Fields was the full-time starter, he said, Oh yeah? Congratulations. Herbert’s reaction was similar. I think unexpectedly, he said. I don’t think a lot of us really pay attention to that sort of thing. The Goldman Factor Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, whose value generally cannot be quantified by stats, was banned from stats for his first regular season game since week 16 of the 2019 season on Sunday. But he still made an impression. Alec Ogletree seemed to benefit the most. Ogletree had 12 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. That’s the most tackles Ogletree has had in a game since week 6 of the 2019 season against the Patriots, when Ogletree was with the Giants. He must have eaten a lot of blocks. I think that’s how I got to the TFL, Ogletree said. When he [takes on two players] our job is to go downhill and fill those gaps. We love it because it keeps us clean. We have to make sure we do our job to get tackles, TFLs, whatever it is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/10/6/22713628/bears-notebook-akiem-hicks-khalil-mack-miss-practice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos