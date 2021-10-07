BAYLOR SOCCER NOTEBOOK – Baylor University Athletics





american football

6-10-2021

Through Jerry Hill

Baylor Bear Insider At the top of the Baylor defense goals, it gets three takeaways every week.

For the second time in their first five games, the Bears (4-1, 2-1) got three takeaways in Saturday’s 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State, with JT Woods , Raleigh Texas and Dillon Doyle come up with interceptions. Baylor is tied for 10e nationally with seven interceptions and is in the top 25 in takeaways with nine.

“Last week it was all about catching the ones they threw at you,” senior safety said Jalen Pitre . “We’re just trying to get the ball back to attack. They’re great on that side of the ball and we know what they can do with the ball in their hands.”

DO NOT LET ONE BECOME TWO After struggling to run the ball last week, he finished with 107 yards at 29, for a senior offensive tackle average of 3.7 yards Connor Galvin said, “it all started with us not on the same page.”

“And that just seeped through the entire game,” Galvin said. “Didn’t start well, didn’t end well, and it just spread from there.”

The key, Galvin said, is to “don’t let this one loss affect our entire season.”

“We still have eight weeks to go,” he said. “We can’t let a loss in week 5 affect week 6. We’ve dealt with it, we’ve watched the movie, we’ve solved all the problems and now we’re going to West Virginia.”

SECURE THE EDGES Baylor has struggled with mobile quarterbacks at times this year, with Iowa State’s Brock Purdy consistently dodging sacks and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders rushing 76 yards with 12 attempts last week.

While Jarret Doege of West Virginia is more of a pocket passer, Pitre said the key is a level rush.

“Seeing what the tackles and guards give you, making sure you don’t go too far out to the field and making sure both edges are safe and both middle lanes are safe too,” he said. “Don’t give him the opportunity to get out of there and force bad throws and end up with interceptions.”

‘DREW ESTRADA IS A BEAST’ Transfer of Dartmouth Diploma Drew Estrada’s breakout game, with six catches for 88 yards, may have been a surprise to everyone. But Pitre said he sees that in practice every day.

“ Drew Estrada is a beast, and you will continue to see that for the rest of the year,” Pitre said of Estrada, who had one catch in each of his previous two games with the Bears.

“He’s going to do everything he can to make the catches. What you saw on Saturday, he did in practice. It’s just good to see him go out and get catches into play because sometimes guys do that not.” don’t get that option.”

On the other hand, leading receiver RJ Sneed had a streak of 27 consecutive games with a Saturday catch. He was attacked twice, including a pass interference call at OSU in the end zone.

HOUSE FOR 3 IN A ROW After being out and about three times in the first five weeks of the season, Baylor will host three consecutive home games at McLane Stadium over the next four weeks, with a farewell on October 23.

Saturday’s game against West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) starts at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by FS1. Next week’s Homecoming game against 10e-ranked BYU (5-0) is set for a 2:30 p.m. game and will be on ESPN or ESPN2.

