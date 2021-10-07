WOMEN’S TENNIS CLINCH CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS SPOT 7-0 WIN AT AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL





Next game: Saint Thomas Aquinas College 8-10-2021 | 2:00 Springfield, Massachusetts – The Le Moyne College women’s tennis team (9-0, 7-0 NE10) secured a spot in the Northeast-10 Conference Championships with a 7-0 victory over American International College (1-8, 1-8 NE10) on Wednesday afternoons on the tennis courts of Pope Francis High School. With three more Northeast-10 Conference doubles games on their schedule, the Dolphins will receive at least fifth place in the conference tournament. Le Moyne swept the doubles portion of the competition. In the number three doubles match, Francesca Lilliegren (Guayaquil, Ecuador/Colegio Aleman Humboldt Guayaquil) and Brianna Lauretic (Oneida, NY/Oneida) defeated Varda Anand and Charlotte Tvelia of American International 6-1. ‘s team Isabella Barona (Manta, Ecuador / Manta Talents) and Brooke Fernandez (Shirley, NY/William Floyd) maintained their perfect doubles record with a 6-3 win over Victoria Azcona and Sophie Roberge in the number two doubles match. In number one doubles Marta Nuñez (Rye, NY/Antonio Lopez (Spain)) and Fiona Pepper (Challaampa, Peru / Anglo American College Prescott) defeated Meritxell Jimeno-Vincente and Brianna Shvetsov 6-4. In the number six singles, Laureti did not concede a match to Tvelia and won 6-0, 6-0. Fernandez dominated Brianna Shvetsov 6-1, 6-1 in number five singles, and Lilliegren beat Roberge 6-1, 6-0 in number four singles match. Pepper defeated Anand 6-0, 6-0 in the number three singles match, and Nunez took a tough win over Azcona 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in the number two singles match. In the number 1 hits, Barona defeated Jimeno-Vicente 6-3, 6-1. This is what head coach Jeff Lonczak ’03 had to say after the game: “Solid performance today for the women. We did exactly what it took to win. We are ready for another huge weekend!” The Le Moyne College women’s tennis team returns to Syracuse for a slew of home games to close out the week. On Friday, October 8 at 2pm, they will face Saint Thomas Aquinas College at Nottingham High School before hosting another NE-10 Conference duo match on the tennis courts of Nottingham High School on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday the 9th, they face Bentley University at noon, followed by Franklin Pierce University at 4:00 pm on the 10th.

