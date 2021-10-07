Palmyra hockey tightens attacking muscles in 2-0 victory over Hershey





Palmyra forward Katie Lintz said there’s something about playing hockey against Hershey that brings out the skilled shooter in her. She continued her recent trend Wednesday of not only scoring, but also scoring first for the Cougars. The Cougars won 2-0 at home. And Lintz’s shot was beautiful. Senior Maddie Hudson neatly tackled a Hershey player on the 50-yard line, carried the ball slightly past 25, then passed 10 yards to Lintz, who was wide open on the attacking left side of the circle. I’ve practiced so much backwards and it feels so good to do it in a game, Lintz said. Hersheys has just always been a good game. I’ve just always performed well against Hershey. I felt something coming. Just under 2 minutes later, senior Anna Miller, a captain, also found the cage on a corner game. We just beat Hershey for the second time this season, Miller said. So that’s super exciting. Miller noted that the teams were making improvements compared to earlier in the season and said she is proud of her team and how well they work together. Hersheys’ gameplay has improved dramatically since the last time the Trojans saw Palmyra. In their first meeting, Palmyra dominated the game and won 5-0. The Cougars had the Trojans on their right side for most of the game. Not this time. Several Hershey players showed their individual handling skills, took greater risks with powerful drives in the backfield and communicated their passing game. The defense of the Trojans was especially stubborn. They refused to let Palmyra walk all over them. As can be seen from the match stats, Palmyra had 20 corners all night while Hershey had one. Palmyra had 13 shots on target, while Hershey had one. And Palmyras goalkeeper Haleigh Lambert had one save, while Hersheys Taryn Dinello had eleven. The competition showed not only that Hersheys defense was battle tested, but also that the teams’ left sides were well prepared to use Palmyras with their strong stick side. The Trojans’ overall positioning was impressive because when a Palmyra player was about to take a powerful shot on target, every Hershey defender and midfielder who stayed within the circle was on the ground, making a straight shot too complicated. Junior Grace Allery and sophomore Cara Cronin specifically had a good night defending the Trojans. Balanced and under control, both players had cool heads as they got the ball out of a crowded attacking circle from Palmyra. The score didn’t reflect how much work Hershey put into the game, head coach Savanna Lenker said. The game was scoreless until the middle of the third quarter. I think it’s a shame that those two goals happened very quickly, Lenker said. That was a snapshot in our focus and communication. Other than that, I think it would have been an overtime game. I think we played them very hard. It is clear that they are a very capable team and our defense has worked hard today.

