Bucs Folks makes history with eighth season of college football | Sport
East Tennessee State soccer coach Randy Sanders likes to joke about how long Jared Folks has been around.
At some point in the spring, Sanders said the team liked having Folks get off the bus at restaurants first so they would get the senior discount.
Folks has fueled his coaches’ sense of humor with years, many, many years of hard work.
In what is a first for anyone in the NCAA numbers, Folks is in his eighth season of college football. The linebacker was part of the Temple program for four years before moving to ETSU. He has been on the team every season of Sanders with the Bucs.
Players are normally given five years to play their four seasons. Occasionally a sixth year is awarded in the event of injuries.
Folks has been injured so many times that he managed to get a seventh year to complete his four.
Even after seven seasons, Folks had a chance to play an eighth. In fact, the spring season was declared a free gift by the NCAA because of COVID-19 and everyone got an overyear.
So here he is, a very different player and person since his freshman season of 2014. He was the Southern Conferences co-defensive player of the year and was on all academic teams in two conferences.
Folks, 25, holds a degree in communications from Temple, another in business and marketing from ETSU, and will graduate with an MBA in May. He says he is aware that people know his history every time he sets foot on the field.
I have a role in this team and I just try to do my best for this team and my teammates,” he said. Knowing that I really have a lot of eyes on me, I know I have a responsibility. Knowing where I came from as a freshman, sophomore, junior trying to be what I needed at the time.
Ask Folks what he likes about ETSU and he smiles.
It’s special, he says. It’s just a different place. East Tennessees a different place. There’s not much around unless you’re going to fight a tree. There isn’t much to distract you from what to do here.
There are many men of God here, so there is a lot of support. That was a big thing, just talking about the fans, about everyone. It’s a family. That’s how I feel.
For a while Folks wasn’t sure he wanted to continue. He was injured again in the spring and had to have surgery out of season. He has also considered switching.
He eventually came back to ETSU.
I had different thoughts in my head, he said. They were just thoughts. I’m glad I’m back. Just some conversations with Coach Taylor and Coach Sanders, with the opportunity to come back in the spring and coach after I’m done here, it just felt like where I needed to be. I never really wanted to leave. I felt like we had something special here.
The Bucs put their 5-0 record on the line on Saturday when they host The Citadel at 4:30 PM. The humans will play a big part in slowing down the Bulldogs’ option attack.
People came on the scene during ETSU’s 2018 SoCon Championship season. In Bucs’ big win over VMI, he had 3.5 quarterback sacks, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
I think Jared has matured a lot more as a person, Sanders said. And I’m talking about how old he is or whatever, but I think Jared had to grow up. I think Jared had to grow up. I think Jared needed a fresh start when he got here.
He’s a good person. Likes to play football. Really enjoy being part of a team. Really enjoy being a teammate and has done those things great.
Sanders says Folks was immediately accepted by his new teammates when he arrived in Johnson City.
It’s not easy to come in as a transfer because you kind of take over someone’s job that was on the team before, Sanders said. But he came in and his attitude, everything else, was immediately accepted by his teammates, not for anything other than how he ran his business and what he did every day on the practice field and in the weight room.
I think ETSU has been good for Jared. There is no doubt that Jared has been good to ETSU.
