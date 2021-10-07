Five Wooster Generals Move Within Near District Tennis Berths

Wednesday will be a day that Wooster’s girls’ tennis will remember for a long time to come.

The Generals opened their Division I section at Springside AthleticClub in Akron and were downright dominant.

Wooster closed out the first day of the tournament with five tennis players on the verge of beating their district ticket with great performances as the first day drew to a close. On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., they all return and play one game to decide who advances to district games to extend their season.

It’s been such a fun year and we had a lot of success, said Generals coach Justin Crooks. The team has a lot of talent, a great attitude, they cheer each other on and it’s sad to see the season come to an end for some.

One of Wooster’s doubles on Wednesday was Mathur sisters Ava and Sophia, who played first and second singles for most of the year. They paired up for the Medina Doubles Tournament, where they won a title together. Now they teamed up for a district berth and came in as the No. 2 seed. And they started their day well.

They opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win and then finished it off to a perfect 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 win in their second game. When Thursday’s competition kicks off, they will open with North Royalton’s second doubles team of Kripa Kumaran and Safa Hameed with a district berth at stake.

They came out, knew what to do and settled things, Crooks said. They complement each other really well, they know each other and showed their talent.

There were also Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru, who just missed a seed after qualifying as a tandem for districts a year ago. They opened with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Walsh Jesuit pair Lauren Stephens and Maggie Hummel before facing number 4 seed Ella Bleyl and Harika Plamarasetti of Twinsburg. The pair wasted no time as they took a 6-3, 6-0 win and then ended their day with a 6-0, 6-1 win. When action resumes on Thursday, they will face Medinas Hailey Kindall and Emersen Wills for a shot at a return trip to districts.

They’ve really proven themselves and I’m super proud of them, Crooks said. Their matches were more difficult at the beginning, but they lost only seven games in three games.

What has changed from last year’s district run and this year’s team?

They’ve matured in their mental approach, Crooks said. They have every opportunity, stay in the moment, don’t get angry and just work together. They really complement each other well.

In singles, Lauren Anderson, who normally plays doubles, made her presence felt on the pitch as she took on all the challengers. She hammered her way to a 6-1, 6-2 win, moving past Highland’s Evy Boucher who had retired due to a leg injury to go 2-0 on the day.

Lauren really stepped it up and played it well, Crooks said. She is very consistent, runs all over the field and she did it all today. She made her adjustments by playing the doubles, had a nice approach shot and did an excellent job at the net.

Anderson opens day two with second seeded Walsh Jesuit’s Emma Keely.

Also for Wooster insingles, Minnie Pozefsky went 1-1 on the day and Sophie Garcia fell to 0-1.

Minnie played really, really well, Crooks said. She just ran into someone else who also played well and was in a difficult position.”

As for the life to play another day and with so many players competing to get to districts, the generals will try to keep their focus and enjoy the moment.

We’re excited to see what happens tomorrow, Crooks added. Just keep playing is pretty amazing at this level.