Field hockey wipes out weekend opponents and extends winning streak to 4

Cornell field hockey, which came in this past weekend with a two-game winning streak, had no plans to stop winning. The Red had his first consecutive series of games of the season Saturday at home against Ivy League rival Columbia before traveling to Hamilton, New York, to play it against Colgate on Sunday.

Although the Columbia Lions entered Saturday’s game with a 6-1 record with their only loss at home to Harvard, they proved no match for the Red. After a competitive first quarter without scoring, the team opened the scoring on a penalty corner in the second quarter, as juniors Natalie Stone, Bridget Mahoney and Caroline Ramsey were able to execute on their plan and Ramsey scored her team-leading seventh score.

Shortly afterwards, the Red found the back of the net via open play, as sophomore Elizabeth Friedberg found junior Isabella Palde for her second goal of the season. Palde struck again before the half ended, this time with a long pass from Ramsey to give the Red a 3-0 lead at halftime.

On offense, the Reds struck quickly in the second half as Friedberg was able to drive the ball in front of the Lions net and maintain enough balance to score her first goal of the season. The Red got one more later in the third inning, when freshman Hanke Govaert found Mahoney for her first goal of the season.

In a strong showing on both sides of the ball, the Red won its second game in Ivy League play 5-0, the best record it had in a game this season. Despite recording 14 shots throughout the game and five on goal, the Lions were unable to find the back of the net as junior goalkeeper Aerin Park tied her season record with five saves.

For junior midfielder Isabella Palde, this burst of attack came with more team play.

I think the change that was made there was we focused more on two-touch hockey and passing rather than individual skills, Palde said. We were able to connect very well with Columbia with our passing, and it resulted in a lot of open play goals instead of scoring at corners.

The Red had little time to celebrate this win as they hit the road the following day for a rematch against Colgate. The Red previously faced the Raiders at home on September 12 and won that game 3-1.

The Red started strong and converted his first penalty corner of the game into a 1-0 lead in the first. However, Colgate responded later in the quarter, scoring the first goal against the Red in a week. Ramsey responded by scoring her ninth goal of the season and Cornell took a 2-1 lead. The Red extended this lead before half-time when Palde scored her fourth goal of the year on a deflection of a shot from senior Avery Smith to give the Red a 3-1 lead in the half.

In the third quarter, Colgate converted on two penalty corners to tie the game at 3-3 en route to the fourth quarter. After a steal from a Raider defender, Friedberg found Palde in a sprint past the defense. Palde made a spin past the keeper while maintaining possession and got a backhand shot to take the Red 4-3 until the final whistle.

We knew we had to score, otherwise we would be working overtime, said Palde. I ran high past the last defender so Friedberg could throw the ball over that defender stick. It gave me a one-on-one with the keeper and I was able to score.

Head Coach Andy Smith couldn’t attribute the teams’ success against Columbia and Colgate to anything in particular, but was pleased with the result.

They weren’t necessarily huge changes. We played against Columbia better than we had been all season, Smith said. There’s no real answer, no real major adjustments that we made, it just came together for a change.

The Red travels to Philadelphia to face Penn (3-6) on Saturday, October 9, and then to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to face Bucknell (6-4) on Sunday.