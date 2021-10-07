2021 Hustle Belt MAC Football Power Ranking: Week 5

12. Akron Zippers (Last rankings: 11)



High Voice: 11 (once)

Low Voice: 12 (six)

Average Voice: 11.85

Unfortunately, Akron’s 11th-place tenure only lasted about a week or so, as they took a loss against the previously winless Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips were a nine point home dog to the visiting Cats, eventually losing with a final score of 34-17, to put an expression on an old gambling idiom: cover great teams; not bad teams.

This loss was particularly brutal, as the Zips held the Bobcats to a 17-17 draw at the end of the third quarter before giving up 17 straight points to lose the game. Akron didn’t seem to have an answer or adjustment they could make to stop Armani Rogers and Ohio’s hasty attack, and it’s getting to the point (again) where it’s safe to ask if Tom Arth is the right person to run the Zips. to lead forward.

Akron is on the road this weekend against BGSU.

11. Ohio Bobcats (LR:12)

High Voice: 10 (once)

Low Voice: 12 (once)

Average Voice: 11

We just finished discussing the results of the Ohio/Akron game above, so we won’t think too much about it. But it’s safe to say that Ohio may have found a game plan that could help them win more games later on. After Armani Rogers replaced Kurtis Rourke, the Cats only passed three times (completing one attempt) and ran down Akron’s throat, finishing the team with 368 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground for the game.

They took care of business, especially in the second half, to take their first win of the season and the first win of the Tim Albin era. Maybe Saturday is just what they needed to get back on track. Ohio next plays against Central Michigan in a cross-divisional game.

10. Eastern Michigan Eagles (LR: 6)

High Voice: 1 (once)

Low Voice: 11 (once)

Average Voice: 8.14

EMU once again lived on the razor’s edge, allowing NIU to collect a 17-3 lead at halftime (thanks in part to a pick-six on the third play from a three-hour lightning delay) before taking a 17-10 second lead . half rally to try and steal a win from the Huskies. However, it was in vain in the end, as the Eagles simply had no solution to the NIU stampede attack that racked up 242 rushing yards to take away any hope of a win.

The ability of EMUs to play themselves in and out of games is becoming a real problem, as their single-score record, to put it mildly, was terrible under Chris Creighton. Now they are in a 0-1 MAC gap and face a dangerous Miami team this weekend.

9. Central Michigan Chippewas (LR: t-3)

High Voice: 7 (three)

Low Voice: 10 (once)

Average Voice: 7.85

CMU took a huge step backwards against Miami as they simply were unable to use their game plan on either side of the ball in a lopsided 28-17 loss to the Miami RedHawks. You can also add injuries to offense, with new starting QB Daniel Richardson (shoulder) questionable for this week’s action, putting previously benched Jacob Sirmon back in the middle.

The secondary is the sore thumb on the CMU roster, with the pass defense giving up three 170+ yard receivers in the past two weeks and a total of five 100+ yard receivers over the season so far. They will then face a 1-4 squad from Ohio, and it’s hard to say if they’ll fix what ails them in that time.

8. Miami Red Hawks (LR: 8)

High Voice: 5 (twice)

Low Voice: 9 (three)

Average Voice: 7.28

Miami dominated CMU in all three phases of Saturday’s game, limiting a powerful CMU rush attack to 58 yards and forcing CMU to settle for three field goals (with the Chippe missing two) and a fourth and six from positive territory. to squash promising drives. The attack also seemed flawless, despite the injury Brett Gabbert sustained in the first half, with AJ Mayer holding out admirably in his place.

If Miami can sustain this kind of performance, and Tire Shelton and Jaylon Bester make their way into the fold (they made their debut this week after sitting still all of 2020), they will have one of the most balanced attacks in the MAC. Next weekend they play Eastern.

t-6. Bowling Green Falcons (LR: 7)

High Voice: 5 (twice)

Low Voice: 10 (once)

Average Voice: 6.85

The Falcons lost, as expected, to Kent State, but it was a hard-earned result for the Falcons, who at one point had a one-score lead in the third quarter before falling 27-20 from Kent State.

This is significant progress as the Falcons were filleted by the same Flashes squad last season with a score of 62-24. They were able to limit the famous KSU passing attack to just 134 yards, marking the fourth time in five games that they had held their opponent in the air within 150 yards. Kent State should trust this go-around on the ground, with 42 tries between their two primary defenders in Marquez Cooper and Xavier Williams.

This BGSU team has only had two wins this year, but they could well be 4-1 if a handful of games get their way. There is much to be happy about in Bowling Green, Ohio.

t-6. Ball State Cardinals (LR: 10)

High Voice: 5 (twice)

Low Voice: 9 (three)

Average Voice: 6.85

The Cardinals surprised Army West Point with a Justin Hall-starting kickoff return for a touchdown, then added 14 more points in the first quarter to clear the Black Knights early in a 28-16 win.

It was a return to form for the Cardinals, who seemed much closer to the 2020 team winning the MAC title than the team so far married in 2021. Ball State forced the military to throw 66 passes (a rarity!) and took two interceptions to end the drive, while also relying on the passing foul to maintain ball control in a bizzaro army sort of way.

They will try to gain ground against West Michigan on Saturday in a must-win MAC game.

5. Northern Illinois Huskies (LR: 8)

High Voice: 2 (once)

Low Voice: 9 (once)

Average Voice: 5.42

NIU makes the jump after fending off the Eagles on Saturday in unique circumstances, winning 27-20 in a game that lasted more than six hours, in part due to a lightning delay. The Huskies jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead, one that was held until a field goal from Chad Ryland with :02 left in the first half.

NIU eventually allowed 17 points to the EMU attack in the second half, but kept enough pace in the attack to widen the gap where necessary. The Huskies’ resumption looked pretty good, barring an expected blowout loss to Michigan, and they’ll now face Toledo (which is arguably a rivalry depending on who you ask) to try and make it 2-0 in a youngster. MAC season.

t-3. Buffalo bulls (LR: 5)

High Voice: 3 (twice)

Low Voice: 6 (once)

Average Voice: 4.14

The Bulls held out against a strong WMU squad at their home grounds, leading the Broncos into the fourth quarter 10-7.

But those fourth quarter woes came to life again, when Buffalo allowed 17 points in the final frame (while scoring zero) to lose their second home game in a row by a margin of one score. They also played a one-goal match against Old Dominion on the road in a match they could have lost had there not been a celebratory penalty, so there is some concern as to whether or not this team is playing to its full potential.

When it comes to this team, however, they really look like a talented team that has the confidence to face any foe in their path, and that’s dangerous, especially in the MAC East division race.

t-3. Kent State Gold Flashes (LR: t-3)

High Voice: 2 (once)

Low Voice: 8 (once)

Average Voice: 4.14

The offensive battle of KSUs has continued into the conference season, posting just 134 passing yards against BGSU, a defense that was the worst in the country last season. They had to rely on the ground game this time, with 262 points and four touchdowns to take the win.

KSU even found themselves chasing the Falcons at one point in the second half, but they managed to pull themselves together and score 14 unanswered to take home the win and start MAC play at 1-0. There is still a lot of potential on this side to be discovered for the Flashes; it is now a matter of whether it shows itself. They will then play against Buffalo to determine who is the best in the East division.

2. Toledo Missiles (LR: t-4)

High Voice: 2 (three)

Low Voice: 7 (once)

Average Voice: 3.28

There wasn’t much to take from an expected 45-7 restriction from UMass in terms of what it says about the Toledo Rockets, but what’s clear is that this is a Toledo team that will rely on a change in style of play week-to-week as the season progresses.

Dequan Finn once again proved to be UT’s top midfield playmaker, but he will remain the backup for the foreseeable future, splitting time with Carter Bradley. That situation and how it plays out will say a lot about how Toledo will ultimately perform this season. For now, however, it works. Toledo will face NIU this weekend to determine which team will remain 2-0.

#1. Western Michigan Broncos (LR: 2)



High Voice: 1 (six)

Low Voice: 2 (once)

Average Voice: 1.14

WMU was in a hole against Buffalo for three-quarters, with a number of special-team abuses costing the Broncos valuable points early on. They were eventually able to sort things out in the last 15 minutes, leaving Buffalo with a much-needed MAC win.

It was an excellent defensive effort from the Broncos that propelled the rally forward as timely turnovers and a ferocious defense on key downs gave WMU more opportunities to maximize their points, which they did. They are now 4-1 and there really aren’t many weaknesses outside of the placekicker position to attack. They will probably be number 1 until they take another loss or if it happens, at the pace they play.

Did we get it right? Are we wrong? Make sure to sound in the comments section below, or join us on Twitter @HustleBelt!