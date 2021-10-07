Stevenson continues on a clear path





Late Wednesday afternoon girls’ tennis dual between Glenbrook South and host Stevenson, South coach Meg Ahlgrim had an unusual demand for her No. 1 doubles team. “Girls, can you see the ball?” cried Ahlgrim, a daughter of former Mundelein football coach John Ahlgrim. “No”, sounded the chorus of two, Alexandra Popa/Sophia Denizov, who at that time was trailing Stevenson juniors Sonia Mehta/Ainika Hou 3-6, 5-4. With that resounding answer, Darkness – the third fighter in the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex – claimed its only “victory.” All human parties agreed to stop the game. But Stevenson’s future (especially the rest of this month) remained dazzlingly bright after the Patriots took a 5-1 win on a cloudy, slightly cold day and improved to a sunny 18-1 under freshman coach Jose Morales. Stevenson’s singles players ran to quick triumphs, dropping a combined 2 games into 6 sets in the nonconference dual. Patriots sophomore Sarah Wang defeated Titans senior Jenna Horne 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1; Stevenson freshman Abby Ma topped Glenbrook South senior Julia Park 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2; and Sophia Shlyakhta, another rookie, skipped to a 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the No. 3 singles. Ma came off a 5-7, 7-5 (10-6 super tiebreaker) road win over a New Trier Trevian in a 4-3 team loss the previous day. “Not a good start for me”, Mom said about her race on Wednesday afternoon. “I found my focus later, during switchovers.” Ma’s forehand approach shots put Park on the defensive and often resulted in decisive winners. Wang’s footwork behind the baseline, meanwhile, was almost as impressive as her superb anticipation and marksmanship. The Patriots’ No. 2 duo, senior Thea Surya/junior Kate Herlihy, defeated Titans Mari Buckingham/Saanya Shah 6-2, 7-5 in a highly competitive, entertaining match that barely beat the darkness. Buckingham’s father, Paul, was twice second in doubles (1985-86) at Glenbrook South. “So solid,” Morales said of Surya/Herlihy. “Their spirit on the pitch – it’s super. You can tell they’re having fun at every point.” Two lanes down, Mehta/Hou won 3 consecutive points on Mehta’s serve to secure a game late in their second set at No. 1 doubles. All three points ended the same way, with Mehta’s high-kick service setting up easy volleys for Hou, who is blessed with great reflexes and has the speed and will to believe that every ball is reachable. The number 4 doubles team of senior Sophia Lagen/Sabrina Xue earned Stevenson’s fifth win on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-2 decision. Glenbrook South’s No. 3 tandem, Jill Demling/Shannon Dudy, returned to Glenview as 6-3, 6-1 victors. Halfway through the double, Morales looked back on his club’s loss to New Trier, in which Wang lost her first set from the fall but remained unbeaten. “Do I want to play New Trier again?” he said. “I certainly do, we all do. We wanted to play against that team again as soon as the duality ended. “What I liked most about our girls who lost was how hard they fought to the last point.” The next step for the Patriots, who have won 3 championships by invitation this season, is the North Suburban Conference meeting on Friday. Stevenson has won nearly every one of his NSC duels via 7-0 knockout; it settled for a 6-1 defeat of Eternal Power Lake Forest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20211006/girls-tennis-stevenson-continues-on-a-bright-path The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos