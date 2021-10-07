Wildcats blank Panthers in DI confrontation; other hockey results

Dallastown took a 2-0 hockey win over Central York on Wednesday.

The two teams are now tied at 9-1 for first place in York-Adams Division I.

The Wildcats’ victory avenged a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on September 27.

EMIGSVILLE Dallastown hockey coach Emily Taylor preaches to her players that they should look at things game by game.

Most of the year, that motto holds true with the Wildcats.

However, when a match against rival Central York begins to draw closer, the players’ expectation is there, even if they may not pronounce it.

After falling at home to the Panthers in their previous showdown in York-Adams Division I this season, the Wildcats were clearly ready to play when the rematch took place in Central York on Wednesday night.

The visitors controlled the game for much of the first half, taking advantage of a penalty corner early in the second period to take the lead on a goal from Annabella Fimmano.

Fimmano struck again on a tip play from a different angle in the third period.

That was more than enough for Dallastown to secure a 2-0 win.

The two teams are now tied for the DI lead at 9-1.

We knew we had to come here and score first, Taylor said. Because if they score first, they get even more aggressive. So we knew when we were in the circle we had to score. There was no other option.

Fimmano finds a hole: Taylor was especially happy with Fimmano’s play, who uses Taylor in a variety of ways across the field. Fimmano identified a gap in CY’s goal protection during corners that she could take advantage of on both counts.

I noticed their keeper pushes very far up and leaves one side open, Fimmano said. And so we were able to score both goals.

Both goals developed in the same way. Sarah Beck managed to get the ball to the side that the keeper left open. The second marker only required Fimmano to tip Becks into sneaking him into the cage.

Going big on such a big night was something Fimmano didn’t really expect. For some help from Taylor, Fimmano didn’t even know how many other goals she scored this season.

Is it just one? she asked Taylor, who replied that there were at least six of them now.

That’s what I love about her, Taylor added. She doesn’t even know.

Anyway, it was a nice way to get a little more confidence in Fimmanos’ game.

It certainly helped with my confidence, she said.

Whitehead does not play: While the Wildcats were happy with the win, some luster was lost due to the Panthers being left without the services of senior standout Victoria Whitehead.

The Temple-bound speedster was not injured, although coach Lori Livingston refused to elaborate on the cause of Whiteheads absence.

It was hard to play a freshman and a sophomore up front instead of Victoria, Livingston said. But (Dalastown) played better than us. They passed the ball nicely and we didn’t defend well on the corners.

A tie for the division title is not guaranteed for the Panthers and the Wildcats. Each team will have a big showdown next week with Susquehannock, the Division II power, who Livingston says is very good.

We play (Susquehannock) Tuesday and I think (Dalatown) they play Thursday, said Livingston. So that’s probably what it will come down to.

Crossover matches between DI and D-II teams count in the standings for both divisions. Dallastown improved to 10-5 overall, while Central fell to 10-4-1.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

Red Lion 2, Spring Grove 0: At Red Lion, the Lions each got one goal from Julia Turosinski and Jenna Derouaux to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Hannah Downs and Grace Lehr each got one assist. The Lions defense held the Rockets on target by one shot. Red Lion improved to 5-4-1 in the division and 7-5-1 overall. Spring Grove fell to 5-7 overall and 3-7 in the division.

Susquehannock 5, New Oxford 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors took the York-Adams Division II crown outright with the win. Susquehannock improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the division.

York Suburban 3, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, the Trojans each got one goal from Emma Krauss, Carly Bowen and Olivia Gibson to take the non-divisional victory.

Bermudian Springs 8, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Melanie Beall scored four goals and assisted three others to lead the Eagles. Ella Benzel provided three assists, while Taylor Botterbusch contributed two goals. Bermudian has won 11 straights and has improved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division IV.

Biglerville 4, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Natalie Showalker led the Canners to York-Adams Division IV victory by scoring two goals. Biglerville improved to 8-2 in the division and 10-3 overall.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at [email protected]