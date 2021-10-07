Sports
Wildcats blank Panthers in DI confrontation; other hockey results
- Dallastown took a 2-0 hockey win over Central York on Wednesday.
- The two teams are now tied at 9-1 for first place in York-Adams Division I.
- The Wildcats’ victory avenged a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on September 27.
EMIGSVILLE Dallastown hockey coach Emily Taylor preaches to her players that they should look at things game by game.
Most of the year, that motto holds true with the Wildcats.
However, when a match against rival Central York begins to draw closer, the players’ expectation is there, even if they may not pronounce it.
After falling at home to the Panthers in their previous showdown in York-Adams Division I this season, the Wildcats were clearly ready to play when the rematch took place in Central York on Wednesday night.
The visitors controlled the game for much of the first half, taking advantage of a penalty corner early in the second period to take the lead on a goal from Annabella Fimmano.
Fimmano struck again on a tip play from a different angle in the third period.
That was more than enough for Dallastown to secure a 2-0 win.
The two teams are now tied for the DI lead at 9-1.
We knew we had to come here and score first, Taylor said. Because if they score first, they get even more aggressive. So we knew when we were in the circle we had to score. There was no other option.
Fimmano finds a hole: Taylor was especially happy with Fimmano’s play, who uses Taylor in a variety of ways across the field. Fimmano identified a gap in CY’s goal protection during corners that she could take advantage of on both counts.
I noticed their keeper pushes very far up and leaves one side open, Fimmano said. And so we were able to score both goals.
Both goals developed in the same way. Sarah Beck managed to get the ball to the side that the keeper left open. The second marker only required Fimmano to tip Becks into sneaking him into the cage.
Going big on such a big night was something Fimmano didn’t really expect. For some help from Taylor, Fimmano didn’t even know how many other goals she scored this season.
Is it just one? she asked Taylor, who replied that there were at least six of them now.
That’s what I love about her, Taylor added. She doesn’t even know.
Anyway, it was a nice way to get a little more confidence in Fimmanos’ game.
It certainly helped with my confidence, she said.
Whitehead does not play: While the Wildcats were happy with the win, some luster was lost due to the Panthers being left without the services of senior standout Victoria Whitehead.
The Temple-bound speedster was not injured, although coach Lori Livingston refused to elaborate on the cause of Whiteheads absence.
It was hard to play a freshman and a sophomore up front instead of Victoria, Livingston said. But (Dalastown) played better than us. They passed the ball nicely and we didn’t defend well on the corners.
A tie for the division title is not guaranteed for the Panthers and the Wildcats. Each team will have a big showdown next week with Susquehannock, the Division II power, who Livingston says is very good.
We play (Susquehannock) Tuesday and I think (Dalatown) they play Thursday, said Livingston. So that’s probably what it will come down to.
Crossover matches between DI and D-II teams count in the standings for both divisions. Dallastown improved to 10-5 overall, while Central fell to 10-4-1.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY
Red Lion 2, Spring Grove 0: At Red Lion, the Lions each got one goal from Julia Turosinski and Jenna Derouaux to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Hannah Downs and Grace Lehr each got one assist. The Lions defense held the Rockets on target by one shot. Red Lion improved to 5-4-1 in the division and 7-5-1 overall. Spring Grove fell to 5-7 overall and 3-7 in the division.
Susquehannock 5, New Oxford 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors took the York-Adams Division II crown outright with the win. Susquehannock improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the division.
York Suburban 3, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, the Trojans each got one goal from Emma Krauss, Carly Bowen and Olivia Gibson to take the non-divisional victory.
Bermudian Springs 8, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Melanie Beall scored four goals and assisted three others to lead the Eagles. Ella Benzel provided three assists, while Taylor Botterbusch contributed two goals. Bermudian has won 11 straights and has improved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division IV.
Biglerville 4, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Natalie Showalker led the Canners to York-Adams Division IV victory by scoring two goals. Biglerville improved to 8-2 in the division and 10-3 overall.
Reach Ryan Vandersloot at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/10/06/wildcats-blank-panthers-d-showdown-other-field-hockey-results/6030273001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]