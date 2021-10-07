Cross, Johnson, top 10 place while Vols finished fifth at Blessings





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Tennessee men’s golf team closed its fall opening tournament on Wednesday, finishing fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The Tennessee men’s golf team closed its fall opening tournament on Wednesday, finishing fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Spencer Cross (T-4e) and Tyler Johnson (8th) both placed in the top 10 for the Vols, marking the second consecutive season that Tennessee has placed two players in the top 10 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. After hitting a 6-over total on Wednesday, Tennessee finished 1-under 863 overall for the week. In comparison, the Vol overshot 9 last season and finished second. Heading into a tie for fourth place, Cross shot under par all three rounds for the week, finishing 7-under overall, his best score relative to par since the 2019 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Cross’ tie for fourth place marks his fifth career top-five finish. Just as Cross did, Johnson shot under par all three rounds of the tournament, giving him a four-round score of 4-under. Johnson’s eighth-place finish marks the ninth top-10 finish of his career, while his 4-underscore is his best score relative to par since he shot 6-under and won the 2019 Intercollegiate at the Grove. Jake Hall gave Tennessee its third-highest final finish, finishing in a tie for 27th place. After tying in the first and second rounds, Hall shot 6-over on round three to bring his tournament tally to 6-over. Besides Cross and Johnson, Bryce Lewis and Hunter Wolcott gave Tennessee its third and fourth count for round three, shooting 4-over 76 every day. For the tournament as a whole, Lewis and Wolcott were both tied for 34th place, with a total of three rounds of 8-over. For their next competition, the Vols have a quick turnaround and return to action on Sunday at the SEC Men’s Match Play Championship. The event runs Sunday through Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama at Shoal Creek Golf Club. Individual scores T4. Spencer Cross , -7 (209)

8. Tyler Johnson , -4 (212)

T27. Jake Hall , +6 (222)

T34. Bryce Lewis , +8 (224)

T34. Hunter Wolcott , +8 (224) Team classification 1. Arkansas, -18 (846)

2. Arizona, -5 (859)

3. Ole Miss, -3 (861)

T4. Tennessee, -1 (863) T4. Illinois, -1 (863)

T4. North Carolina, -1 (863)

7. Texas Tech, +3 (867)

8. Louisville, +14 (878)

9. UCLA, +15 (879)

10. Houston, +32 (896)

