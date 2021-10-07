South Mandurah Cricket Club prepares for competitive season | Mandurah Mail





As South Mandurah Cricket Club begins to deploy their first hybrid pitch technology in WA, club president Gerard Leddin reflects on the growth he has seen in recent years. “We are not a rich city club, we have had to fight and fight for the past few years to get this done. “It’s kind of a testament to what we’ve accomplished.” Leddin said the club had maintained good spirits despite their A-team being forced to leave last season, which had financial implications for the club. With their new pitch allowing them to play at home and creating a buzz in the cricket community, South Mandurah are gearing up for an epic 2021/22 season. “It gives the club some stability and, most importantly, financial stability,” Leddin said. “Last season our A-class lost. Having people here and having our canteen and bar here at home will make a huge financial difference to the club.” He added that as South Mandurah will be the first to have this turf in WA, cricket clubs from across the state are eager to watch it. “It definitely helped our numbers. “Everyone wants to see how it goes and how it plays.” There’s such buzz around the field coming in – it’s such a good thing for the Falcon community. Gerard Leddin It took the South Mandurah Cricket Club two years of fundraising and hard work to fund the new field, with key backers such as Lisa Munday, David Templeman, Bendigo Bank, City of Mandurah and the Peel Cricket Association. Leddin told the Mail the new technology was dubbed a hybrid H3 pitch, which was put on the Australian Men’s Cricket Team’s radar after they used it to prepare for their 2017 tour of India. The team returned with positive feedback for the pitch and the South Mandurah club decided it would be an important addition to their home pitch. “There’s such a buzz around the field coming in — it’s such a good thing for the Falcon community.” “It will be a huge asset to the community to have more local sport happening here.” The club will welcome a strong side, including a number of new recruits. “Lewis Pegler returns after a five-year absence and we also have Chris Cole. “We also have some up and coming juniors including Travis Kane, Corey Tregenza and Jed Adams – so we have a nice mix of youth and experience in our A class.” Pegler has an extensive A-class cricket background spanning over a decade and across a number of clubs. As an opener, Pegler has racked up an impressive run average, making him a huge asset to South Mandurah for their summer season. Leddin added that what was arguably one of the biggest motivators for the home field was the ability to have larger crowds with family and friends of players who could easily and easily participate. “That’s always been our intention – getting rid of the A-class was difficult for the club. “There’s a lot of excitement about having people here.” The launch day for the new South Mandurah Cricket Club pitch will take place on Sunday 17 October and will include a number of free events throughout the day, starting with an A-class cricket match followed by a women’s cricket match. For more information on South Mandurah Cricket Club, visit their Facebook page or contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mandurahmail.com.au/story/7460164/new-recruits-south-mandurah-previews-a-strong-lineup-as-cricket-season-approaches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos