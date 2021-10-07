Chico High Girls Tennis wins the competition





CHICO, California – Chico High Girls Tennis has served impressive tennis all season. The Panthers are 8-0 in the league and 8-1-1 overall.

Chico defeated rival Shasta 9-0 to win all six singles and three doubles. That dominant performance is nothing new for the Panthers. “A lot of these girls have been playing for a long time,” said senior Alexa Agnew. “I think they are all so passionate about the sport.” That passion and dedication helped the Panthers earn an EAL title. “Every game we’ve played in, someone had to step up, whether it’s our singles or our doubles,” said Head Coach Randy Agnew. “Our number one has been super dominant, Paige [Sitanggang]. All 12 girls were amazing this year.” “I think everyone is so close and we have a family atmosphere,” Alexa said. “It helps bring us all together and work well together.” The Panthers take the family part literally. Freshman Paige Sitanggang and junior Sydney Vaughn are cousins. In addition, Randy coaches his daughters Alexa and Sabrina. “It’s just a bonus to have them here,” said coach Agnew. “I started coaching and it was easy for them to want to play tennis. It’s nice to have them here. I see them just like any other player. If you asked them, they would probably say I hit them harder. am in time.” “I think it’s cool because we’re all home together, but then I can do a sport that I love and still have that family bond and still hang out with my family,” Alexa said. There is still a lot of sibling rivalry between Alexa and Sabrina, who is a sophomore on the JV team. “When I play her, I’m like, ‘You can’t beat me, I have to beat you,'” Alexa said. “It’s that sister love, but still have that competition.” With a strong family bond, the Panthers are poised to make it to the playoffs. “Our first goal at the moment is to try to reach the state,” said coach Agnew. “I think anything is possible with this group.” The Panthers have never made a state. In 2019, the team reached the NorCal Championship, but lost to Orland. This year they hope for a different result. Chico’s next game is Thursday at 3:30 PM against Enterprise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.actionnewsnow.com/content/news/Chico-High-Girls-Tennis-Aces-the-Competition-575474511.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos