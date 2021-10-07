Sports
Michigan aims to break hockey title drought with star-studded team
There are seven to be exact, surpassing UND’s 2005-06 team, which had six (Jonathan Toews, TJ Oshie, Drew Stafford, Travis Zajac, Joe Finley and Brian Lee).
The Wolverines first-rounders are also quite prominent.
They’ve got defenseman Owen Power, who became the Buffalo Sabers’ No. 1 overall in the 2021 NHL draft. He’s just the fourth No. 1 NHL overall pick to play college hockey, and he’s the first to come back for his sophomore season.
They also have the number 2 overall pick (Matty Beniers), the number 4 overall pick (Luke Hughes), and the number 5 overall pick (Kent Johnson).
Add to that the No. 24 overall pick (Mackie Samoskevich), last year’s No. 29 pick (Brendan Brisson), and 2019’s No. 30 pick (John Beecher) and you have a collection of top talent we’ve never seen before in college hockey. .
This will make Michigan the most researched team in college hockey this season. But the Wolverines will be viewed from two different perspectives.
NHL fans and media alike will wonder: Just how talented are these prospects and when will they be ready to take part in The Show?
The college hockey world has a very different question: will it work?
Loading up on young NHL talent has generally produced good, not great, college-level teams.
Michigan becomes the 12th college hockey team to have four plus NHL first-rounders on one team. Of the previous 11, more have finished with a losing record (three) than have gone to the NCAA Frozen Four (two).
The only two to make it to the national semifinals are the teams from North Dakota, coached by Dave Hakstol (2006, 2007).
There have been some cautionary examples of super teams in recent years.
In 2016-17, Boston University had five first-round picks. Although the Terriers had a very good season with 24-12-3, they never came close to having the best college hockey team ever assembled, as a national media outlet speculated before the season started. In fact, they didn’t win the Beanpot, the Hockey East tournament or went to the Frozen Four.
In 2019-20, Wisconsin had the highest number of first-round picks on its roster in the history of its storied four-year program. But the Badgers finished last in the Big Ten by a wide margin. Their season was already over when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped it out for everyone else.
In the wake of those teams, especially those at Boston University, several college hockey powerhouses have made conscious efforts to mix older players with their young stars.
UN is one. Minnesota is another.
But Michigan has deviated from the pack.
While the super team strategy has not been too successful in the past, there is a big difference between this year’s Michigan team and the others. Not only do the Wolverines have the plethora of choices in the first round, they also have guys who were taken at the very top of the first round.
Wisconsin’s 2019-20 team, for example, had four first-round picks. Michigan has four of the top five chooses. A top-five pick is generally a very different player than one going into the twenties.
Michigan does not hesitate to continue with its team building strategy. It recently made commitments from future first-round picks Adam Fantilli and Rutger McGroarty, who will presumably replace Beniers and Johnson next season.
Can this team end the drought?
Michigan is currently stuck in a few droughts.
The Wolverines have not won a national championship in 23 years. They haven’t won a regular season conference title in over a decade.
Ferris State, which didn’t win a Division-I game last season, has won conference titles in two different leagues (central Hockey Collegiate Association, Western Collegiate Hockey Association) since Michigans last. In all, 27 college hockey teams have won a regular season conference title since Michigans last, including a program that didn’t exist (Penn State) when the Wolverines won the CCHA in 2011.
If this star-studded Wolverines lineup wins big and ends those droughts, there’s little doubt Michigan will double down on philosophy. You can see others trying to adopt the same strategy if they can find a way to bring in all those top prospects, which isn’t easy.
But if Michigan doesn’t win big this season if the Wolverines are good, not great like other NHL talented rosters before them, everyone will have to think about whether that philosophy can work.
