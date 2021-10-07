Sports
Wealden Sports Hub project discomfort
Plans for a Wealden Sports Hub just north of Hailsham are causing unrest in the Uckfield area.
Questions are being raised about how it will serve Uckfield, Crowborough and communities in the south of the district such as Willingdon.
Hailsham’s needs are unquestioned, but people in Uckfield point out that the town’s population is growing and sports facilities and other infrastructure are coming under increasing pressure.
They don’t believe a Wealden Sports Hub will help solve the city’s problems.
Wealden Sports Hub consultation
A consultation on the sports hub project for land north of the Boship roundabout, Lower Dicker, along the A267 will last until 12 October.
The site is on the right hand side as you head towards Horam from the Boship, just past the Shell garage and service area.
In a written report to Uckfield City Councillors, Cllr Diane Ward said the hub would include two or three 3G sites [third generation synthetic turf], an outdoor bowls green and clubhouse.
She said the matter had been discussed at a meeting of the Wealden District Association of Local Councils, where she told delegates that other parts of Wealden would benefit from similar projects and that other councils were supporting her.
Cllr Ward told a meeting of the general purpose committee of Uckfield councils: Wealden is just not Hailsham. This was most certainly agreed upon by other councils.
Cllr Paul Sparks, who chairs the committee, said he fully agreed with the provision of sports facilities.
It was noted that Wealden DC would be contacting the Town Clerk, Holly Goring, to discuss infrastructure needs in the Uckfield area.No correspondence had yet been received.
Cllr Angie Smith suggested inviting a representative from the Wealden District Council to a council infrastructure working group meeting to discuss sports and leisure facilities in Uckfield.
The infrastructure group was formed in February to research and map the city’s needs as the population grows with more housing construction.
Similar views on the Wealden Sports Hub project have been expressed personally to UckfieldNews.com by others in the city interested in providing sports facilities.
City councilors have been told in the past that demand for football field rentals has increased and that a playing field at Mallard Drive, at Harlands Farm, Ridgewood, has recently been commissioned for the Grasshopper JFC.
Announcing the plan for a Wealden Sports Hub, north of Hailsham, Cllr Philip Lunn, Cabinet Member for Community and Health at the Wealden District Council, said the Covid-19 pandemic had emphasized the value placed to physical and mental health.
Recreational space
He said: We believe that everyone should have access to quality leisure and recreation space and investment in sports and community facilities is central to this.
It is vital that we try to address any shortage of sports facilities in the district and provide facilities that work for the local population, in parallel with meeting our sustainability commitments.”
Cllr Lunnn said the council wanted to get residents involved in this project as soon as possible to ensure each new facility meets their current and future needs with minimal environmental impact.
Planning Process
The proposals then go through the statutory planning process. We would like to hear your opinion about these exciting plans.
The council said there are ongoing talks with Sport England and other key stakeholders.
Wealden District Council consultation can be found here:
One of the research questions is what facilities should be provided. choices including a skate park, walking/cycling route, children’s playground, outdoor gym, picnic tables, outdoor table tennis tables and BMX pump track.
Uckfield has a 3G field on the Uckfield College campus, which opened in late 2013. The following year, English rugby star Joe Marler visited.
See report here
Also see:
Work on the Harlands Farm estate extension begins
Hunting fly tippers
Uckfield City Council decision on room rental charges
Vacancy tutor mathematics
Town crier and matching car lead motorcade through Uckfield
Find local businesses in our Uckfield Directory
How to advertise on UckfieldNews.com
Sources
2/ https://uckfieldnews.com/wealden-sports-hub-project-unease/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]