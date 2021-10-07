Wealden Sports Hub project discomfort

Plans for a Wealden Sports Hub just north of Hailsham are causing unrest in the Uckfield area.

Questions are being raised about how it will serve Uckfield, Crowborough and communities in the south of the district such as Willingdon.

Hailsham’s needs are unquestioned, but people in Uckfield point out that the town’s population is growing and sports facilities and other infrastructure are coming under increasing pressure.

They don’t believe a Wealden Sports Hub will help solve the city’s problems.

Wealden Sports Hub consultation

A consultation on the sports hub project for land north of the Boship roundabout, Lower Dicker, along the A267 will last until 12 October.

The site is on the right hand side as you head towards Horam from the Boship, just past the Shell garage and service area.

In a written report to Uckfield City Councillors, Cllr Diane Ward said the hub would include two or three 3G sites [third generation synthetic turf], an outdoor bowls green and clubhouse.

She said the matter had been discussed at a meeting of the Wealden District Association of Local Councils, where she told delegates that other parts of Wealden would benefit from similar projects and that other councils were supporting her.

Cllr Ward told a meeting of the general purpose committee of Uckfield councils: Wealden is just not Hailsham. This was most certainly agreed upon by other councils.

Cllr Paul Sparks, who chairs the committee, said he fully agreed with the provision of sports facilities.

It was noted that Wealden DC would be contacting the Town Clerk, Holly Goring, to discuss infrastructure needs in the Uckfield area.No correspondence had yet been received.

Cllr Angie Smith suggested inviting a representative from the Wealden District Council to a council infrastructure working group meeting to discuss sports and leisure facilities in Uckfield.

The infrastructure group was formed in February to research and map the city’s needs as the population grows with more housing construction.

Similar views on the Wealden Sports Hub project have been expressed personally to UckfieldNews.com by others in the city interested in providing sports facilities.

City councilors have been told in the past that demand for football field rentals has increased and that a playing field at Mallard Drive, at Harlands Farm, Ridgewood, has recently been commissioned for the Grasshopper JFC.

Announcing the plan for a Wealden Sports Hub, north of Hailsham, Cllr Philip Lunn, Cabinet Member for Community and Health at the Wealden District Council, said the Covid-19 pandemic had emphasized the value placed to physical and mental health.

Recreational space

He said: We believe that everyone should have access to quality leisure and recreation space and investment in sports and community facilities is central to this.

It is vital that we try to address any shortage of sports facilities in the district and provide facilities that work for the local population, in parallel with meeting our sustainability commitments.”

Cllr Lunnn said the council wanted to get residents involved in this project as soon as possible to ensure each new facility meets their current and future needs with minimal environmental impact.

Planning Process

The proposals then go through the statutory planning process. We would like to hear your opinion about these exciting plans.

The council said there are ongoing talks with Sport England and other key stakeholders.

Wealden District Council consultation can be found here:

One of the research questions is what facilities should be provided. choices including a skate park, walking/cycling route, children’s playground, outdoor gym, picnic tables, outdoor table tennis tables and BMX pump track.

Uckfield has a 3G field on the Uckfield College campus, which opened in late 2013. The following year, English rugby star Joe Marler visited.

