Illini finishes fourth at Blessings Collegiate Invitational





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Piercen Hunt closed out a low on Wednesday with his third straight round under par, but it wasn’t enough for the No. 12-ranked Illini to overcome a scorching finish by host Arkansas at the second annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club. After rallying to within one stroke of the Razorbacks on Wednesday, and briefly betting a small lead on Thursday’s final lap, the Illini faltered and eventually fell back into the pack to finish fourth with a lap 3 score of 297 (+9) and a total of 54 holes of 1-under 863. “Young teams, new teams, have the opportunity to show people who they are and create an identity,” head coach Mike Klein said. “We had a chance today to come out on national TV and play a solid round of golf. We wanted to win, but when you play against a good team at their home golf course, it’s always a difficult task. But we still had always a chance to come out and play solid golf and show who we are and where we are going this season we didn’t and we missed that opportunity we fought early with casual mistakes just played a bit loose all day and threw away a decent finish on the last few holes which was disappointing.” Arkansas walked away with the team title ending at 846 (-18) after a closing 281 on Thursday. Arizona (859) and Ole Miss (861) also slipped past the Illini, who finished 4-over on the last two holes to fall back from second place in a tie with Tennessee and North Carolina at 1-under for the week. “We learned that you have to play for all 54 holes and that you have to play clean and fundamental golf,” added Small. “And sometimes we didn’t do that enough this week.” Hunt, a sophomore from Hartland, Wisconsin, opened his week with back-to-back career low rounds of 69, firing a 1-under 71 on Wednesday’s final round to finish with a total of 54 holes of 209, four strokes better than his previous career-best tournament count at the Boilermaker Individual in his freshman campaign. “Piercen had a very solid tournament,” said Small. “He’s a young player and he’s been playing solid golf all week. It’s been fun and encouraging to watch, and I think Piercen has a lot of great golf ahead of him.” Illinois’ senior duo of Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl any carded top-20 finish. Dumont de Chassart finished with a total of three laps of 214 (+4) to place alone in 14e. Kuhl finished at 219 (+3) in a draw for 20e, one stroke ahead of junior Jerry Jic (220) who moved up the standings four places with a final score of 73 (+1). freshman Dylan Keating , playing in his first event as a member of the Illini’s scoring lineup, shot a 232 (+16) to finish with 51NS. NEXT ONE The Illini conclude their fall league schedule, October 16-19, in Windermere, Florida, at the prestigious Isleworth Collegiate (formerly the Tavistock Collegiate). The tournament is held at the Isleworth Golf & Country Club and is widely regarded as one of the top events on the university’s golf program. The Illini have competed in the event 11 times since 2007, including each of the last eight (2012-19), taking home the team title in 2015. FOLLOW THE #ILLINIA For more golf news on Men’s Fighting Illini, stay tuned to FightingIllini.com and follow @IlliniMGolf on social media:Twitter|Instagram|Facebook.

