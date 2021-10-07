Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV Channel, Schedule for NFL Week 5

“Thursday Night Football” was thrilling for most of the 2021 NFL season. It looks like the week 5 matchup will also be strong.

This week’s matchup features two teams from what is arguably the strongest division: the NFC West. Each team played against a divisional opponent last week, with the visitor losing 17 points in a surprise blowout and the home side taking a crucial win over one of its old rivals.

The game takes place in Seattle, where the Seahawks return home after playing against the 49ers on the road last week. The Rams, meanwhile, will try to avoid consecutive losses by playing in a hostile environment.

Los Angeles was able to win in Seattle in the postseason, despite using John Wolford and an injured Jared Goff as quarterback. The Seahawks are out for revenge, but will they be able to stop the high-flying Rams attack? It can be difficult to do that.

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday night’s matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first week 5 game of the 2021 NFL season.

Who’s playing football on Thursday night tonight?

Matchup : Rams at Seahawks

: Rams at Seahawks Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The Rams (3-1) travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks (2-2). The Rams are considered one of the best teams in the NFL. They were one of the last undefeated players to fall, and the only team they’ve lost so far is Arizona, the only undefeated left at 4-0.

Los Angeles will rely on Matthew Stafford and the offense to improve against a porous Seattle defense. The Seahawks have allowed more yards than any NFL team at 444.5 per game, but only allowed 25 points per game, which is about average. They have a “bend but don’t break” mentality in defense, so Matthew Stafford and Co. will have to break into the red zone to take advantage of Seattle’s weaknesses.

The Rams are one of four teams against which Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has a losing record. He is 8-10 against them during his career and he has thrown 11 interceptions against them, a career high against any team. He will face a tough test against a defense that can boast of Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, but if the Cardinals can take advantage of that, so can the Seahawks.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 7 Oct.

: Thursday 7 Oct. Time20:20 ET

All “Thursday Night Football” matches will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET in 2021. However, it could still be light when the Rams and Seahawks get underway on Thursday night. The game will start at 5:20 PM local time in Seattle, in the Pacific time zone.

There will also be pregame coverage on NFL Network and Fox starting at 7:30 PM ET. NFL Network will also air “TNF First Look” on game day starting at 3 p.m. ET for those eager to kick off week 5.

What channel is Thursday night football on tonight?

NFL Network has exclusively aired “Thursday Night Football” for the past three weeks. Now that responsibility will be shared by a few networking options.

Fox will broadcast the game live with a simulcast available on the NFL Network. Those two are the best options for those with traditional cable subscriptions. Those who can’t can choose to stream the game on Amazon Prime. All three services will offer “Thursday Night Football” matches for the remainder of the season.

Most cable providers in the United States carry the NFL network. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game

NFL fans with cable packages can watch Thursday night’s game for free via the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app. Simply enter your cable/satellite subscription credentials to gain access.

Meanwhile, cord cutters have plenty of options to cut Seahawks vs. Rams to watch. They are as follows.

NFL Week 5 Schedule

The Rams and the Seahawks will kick off an exciting week of NFL action. The two other primetime games, the Bills at Chiefs and Colts at Ravens, will feature 2020 playoff teams competing for a position in the pack in 2021. In addition, the Cardinals, who serve as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. standing, taking on the 49ers as they try to improve to a perfect 5-0.

Week 5

Game Kick-off time TV channel Rams at Seahawks 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Game Kick-off time TV channel Fighter jets at Falcons (London) 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Lions with Vikings 13:00 ET Fox Saints at Washington Football Team 13:00 ET CBS Patriots at Texans 13:00 ET CBS Dolphins at Buccaneers 13:00 ET CBS Packers at Bengals 13:00 ET Fox Broncos at Steelers 13:00 ET Fox Eagles at Panthers 13:00 ET Fox Titans at Jaguars 13:00 ET CBS Browns at Chargers 16:05 ET CBS Bears at Raiders 16:05 ET CBS 49ers at Cardinals 16:25 ET Fox Giants at Cowboys 16:25 ET Fox Accounts at Chiefs 20:20 ET NBC