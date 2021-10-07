Cape hockey finally meets its match

CAPE ELIZABETHCape Elizabeth’s hockey team has high hopes this fall and the Capers got an up-close and personal look at Hannaford Field on Wednesday night, just what it takes to get to the championship level.

All they had to do was look at the team on the other side of the field.

Cape Elizabeth, host of the eternal powerhouse York, found itself without answers for the first time as the Wildcats scored early and often and after coming from behind to win multiple times this season, the Capers were unable to rally this time .

York got the only goal it needed in the first quarter when senior captain Sage Works scored from a penalty corner.

In the second period, senior captain Lexi Brent and junior Ashley LaPierre added goals and the Wildcats defense slammed the door from there as York went on to a 3-0 win.

The Wildcats won their 11th game without a loss, dropping Cape Elizabeth to 8-1-1.

“York is a great team,” said Capers coach Maura Bisogni. “We have learned what we cannot do against such a team. We will see York again. We respect them, they are strong.”

The real barometer

For the better part of two decades, the rest of the Western Maine Conference has compared itself to York, which seemingly comes out of Class B South every year to play for the state title, and hopes fail on almost every occasion.

This fall, it looks like Cape Elizabeth could be the best equipped team to knock the Wildcats off the mountaintop.

Cape Elizabeth shot out of the gate with home wins over Wells (11-0) and Freeport (5-0) before visiting Lake Region (2-1) and host Yarmouth (1-1). The Capers then skipped a visit to Gray-New Gloucester (8-0) and Greely (4-0) before surviving the fear of a visit to Fryeburg Academy (5-4, in double overtime, on a goal by junior Kaitlyn McIntyre), host of Lake Region (1-0, in two OTs, on Grays game winner) and host Freeport (3-2, in double overtime, as McIntyre played the hero again).

Unable to play a game in 2020, York welcomed former coach/dynasty creator Barb Marois back, beating the top 10 foes this fall: Freeport (5-0), Lake Region (3-1), Poland (7-0 ), Gray-New Gloucester (8-0), Yarmouth (5-0), Fryeburg Academy (4-1), Greely (3-1), Freeport (4-1), Poland (7-0) and Fryeburg Academy (3-0), who beat the opposition by a compound 49-4 margin.

The teams last met in the 2019 season, a 2-0 win for the Wildcats at Cape Elizabeth.

Wednesday, on a very pleasant evening in early October (63 degrees at the start, 59 degrees at the end), the Capers were aiming for their first win over York in at least two decades, but the Wildcats largely controlled the game.

Cape Elizabeth started confidently and earned a penalty corner in the first minute, but was unable to produce a shot and York then went on the attack.

After junior Abigail Armlin sent a shot just wide for the Wildcats, they earned a corner and with 5:42 to go in the first quarter, junior Maggie Hanlon pushed the ball to Works, who passed to Armlin, who sent the ball right back. to Sparks. , who fired a shot that bounced off a Capers defender and into the cage for a 1-0 lead.

“I really like cornering,” said Works, who is normally a defender. “It’s really nice to hit the ball and hope it goes in, but it’s also nice to pass it on to my teammates and make sure they get the chance to score too. I just received the ball like I always do and I just took the shot. I looked up and it was in.”

“Sage has been all over the field during her career,” said Marois. “As a coach, you put players where you think you need them to benefit the team.”

Cape Elizabeth sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Burgard held it at 1-0 by denying a shot from Armlin from another corner.

York then got some breathing room in the second period.

With 9:43 to go, Brent got in front of the ball in a scrum and sent it past Burgard to double the advantage.

After Burgard broke a rush from junior Abby Dickson, the Wildcats went on top, 3-0, as Brent saved a shot, but LaPierre scored on the rebound.

In the last minute of the half, the Capers scored their first shot at the cage, from Gray, but York senior goalkeeper Savanna Hanscom saved.

Burgard kept three in the third period by saving a shot from Brent in the transition, another from Dickson in a rush, as well as a rebound from LaPierre.

Gray fired a shot for Cape Elizabeth, but Hanscom stopped it.

In the fourth period, the Capers failed to fire the cage but were unable to close the gap as Gray missed just wide on a shot and from a penalty corner, Cape Elizabeth was unable to reach the ball from a scrum.

York then completed the 3-0 win.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we just wanted to get out there and play our game that we know we can play,” Works said. “It’s always nice to play against a team that will give us a big challenge.”

“We were ready for the challenge,” said Marois. “We knew (Cape would) be ready to punch us in the mouth right away and we would have to get through that. We did what we had to do. It’s always nice. Every year is different and every group is different. I hadn’t had a chance to coach these ladies yet, so it was nice to connect with them and grow with them and become a collective unit.”

The Wildcats had a 12-2 shot lead and took seven corners for the Capers two. Hanscom made two saves.

“We play really well together in defense,” Works said. “We make sure we are organized and communicate. Even if there is a misstep here and there, we try to stir each other up. We’re just trying to get out there and play the game we know we can play.”

“Our defense has done their job,” Marois said. “We have some solid players in the middle of the field, strategically placed.”

Burgard made nine saves for the Capers, who played very well in the third and fourth quarters.

“I think we feel really confident after the second half,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Maura Bisogni. “I think we are learning that in the first quarter we have to start the way we finish. This was a great reminder against a team of this level that you can’t start slow. You have to start like it’s the fourth quarter. This was a faster game than we’ve played in ages. They play hockey at a high level. You can’t let them make too many shots or take too many corners, because then they’ll end. ”

Thinking after the season

York will conclude its regular season with games in Lake Region and at home against Greely and Cape Elizabeth (October 18).

“We’re having so much fun this year,” Works said. “We love to spend time together as a team. We will stick everything in all our games. We will practice and work hard for our next game.”

“We need to focus on things we can control,” Marois said. “We want to keep growing, stringing along solid quarters. Our main goal is to play a 100 percent game. I don’t think we’ve played a whole game. We’ve played some really good quarters here and there, but not a whole game. Hopefully we want to get to that point at the right time.”

The Capers hope to bounce back in Poland on Monday. They then go to Gray-New Gloucester and Greely before finishing in York

“Being undefeated was fun and exciting, but it wasn’t our goal,” Bisogni said. “We have a tough program in the coming weeks. Lots of away games. That will get us ready for the play-offs.”

