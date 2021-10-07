Red Bull and Honda announce partnership beyond 2021





Red Bull and Honda have revealed that they will continue to work together on motorsport activities next year, with Honda, which is withdrawing from F1, providing support to Red Bull’s new powertrain division and collaborating on a young driver program and marketing initiatives with the Austrian team.

1 Related Honda has been supplying engines to Red Bull since 2019, but announced last year that it will leave Formula 1 at the end of 2021 to focus its R&D resources on electric mobility. Red Bull had already agreed to use the IP for Honda’s powertrains after 2021 and take over production and development of the engine at a new facility in Milton Keynes known as Red Bull Powertrains. However, Honda has now revealed that, as part of an ongoing partnership with the team, it will continue to support Red Bull with powerplant assembly, trackside technical support and racing assistance in 2022 and from 2023. Honda Racing Development UK will be working for Red Bull Powertrains. The two companies also announced a partnership between their young driver programs with the aim of fostering more Japanese talent in single-seater racing, following Yuki Tsunoda’s promotion to Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri this year. “I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Red Bull Group on all the details of the IP rights for the F1 Power Unit and in this way Honda can continue to contribute to the motorsport world,” Koji Watanabe, Chief Officer of Brands and communications activities, said Honda Motor Co. “We are now working hard to strengthen the structure of HRC so that it can ensure that our fans can continue to enjoy Honda’s role in all types of motorsport.” The livery carries the message arigato or thank you in Japanese. Mark Thompson/Getty Images Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added: “Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been hugely successful and while our relationship in Formula 1 is changing, neither of us want this to be the end of the story. We are very pleased that our ambitious and The exciting Red Bull Powertrains project will be strongly supported by Honda in 2022, technically and operationally, and this will help ensure that Red Bull’s transition to chassis and power unit manufacturer status is seamless. “Equally exciting is the news that our partnership with Honda will extend to a variety of motorsport activities, from driver development to other racing disciplines and even the wider world of sport. This part of Honda’s Formula 1 journey is coming to an end, but together we are embarking on a new and fascinating journey.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/f1/story/_/id/32353097/red-bull-honda-announce-collaboration-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos