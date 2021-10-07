Week Seven High School Football Previews – reporteronline

Souderton Area will look to get back on track for the postseason when it hosts longtime rival Abington in a Suburban One League non-conference game on Friday night.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m

Big Red is coming off a heavy loss in the 309 Bowl, falling 36-14 to match Quakertown in a game that was tight for more than three quarters.

“We have four games to go,” said Souderton coach Ed Gallagher after last week’s battle. “For me, none of them will be easy, but they are games to be won. So if we can get something rolling, maybe get some kids back and win at least three out of four, who knows?

“We are not going to give up. These kids don’t give up. We have tough kids who work hard and they will bounce back and hopefully we will see a better four quarters (this week).”

Brayden Porter put in quite a run for Big Red last week and won 65 yards. Elijah Goods continues to be a fast weapon for Souderton, both as a runner and receiver.

Souderton comes in 3-3 overall, with a 3-1 point in the SOL Continental. Big Red currently ranks 15th in the field with 16 teams in District 1-6A.

Abington has had a rough time this fall, but has a number of weapons to work with offensively, including Zahmir Lee’s backtracking.

The Ghosts are 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the SOL National. Abington is coming off a 42-14 loss to Central Bucks South.

The Ghosts look set to take their biggest win of the season as Souderton aims for 4-3 and a clearer shot at the district playoffs.

North Penn at Truman

Location/Time: Friday, 7 p.m., at Truman.

Records: North Penn is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SOL National. Truman is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the SOL Continental.

Last week: The Knights doubled down on Neshaminy, 42-21. The Tigers were eliminated 38-0 by Upper Dublin.

Players to watch: Ryan Zeltt threw three touchdown passes for the Knights last week. Azijon Paxton offers some versatility for the Tiger attack.

Forecast: North Penn 35, Truman 7.

Abington in Souderton Area

Location/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Souderton Area.

Records: Souderton is 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the SOL Continental. Abington is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the SOL National.

Last week: Big Red lost 36-14 to Quakertown. The Ghosts lost 42-14 to Central Bucks South.

Players to watch: Brayden Porter had 65 yards rushing for Big Red last week. Zahmir Lee is a solid runner for Abington.

Prediction: Souderton 28, Abington 14.

Pennridge in Bensalem

Location/Time: Friday, 7 p.m., in Bensalem

Records: The Rams are 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SOL National. Bensalem is 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOL Continental.

Last week: Pennridge fell to CB West, 28-24. Bensalem won 6-0 against Council Rock North.

Players to watch: Nate Mossbrook had a 77-yard touchdown run for the Rams last week. Josiah Leonard is a fast running back for the Owls.

Prediction: Pennridge 27, Bensalem 20.

Pennsbury in Upper Dublin

Venue/Time: Saturday, 12 noon, in Upper Dublin.

Records: Pennsbury is 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the SOL National. Upper Dublin is 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SOL Continental.

Last week: The Cardinals beat Truman 38-0. Pennsbury lost 56-21 to CB East.

Players to watch out for: Noah Lee has captured the keys to the Cards. Johnny Maule was a weapon in the field for the Falcons.

Forecast: Upper Dublin 36, Pennsbury 20.

Lower Moreland at Wissahickon

Location/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Wissahickon.

Records: Wiss is 1-5 in general and 1-2 in the SOL American. Lower Moreland is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Independent.

Last week: The Trojans lost 14-6 to Springfield Montco. The Lions won 41-12 against Vaux.

Players to watch: Kyle Lehman was a reliable defender for the Trojans. Nick Khimoian is a major contributor to the ground game for Lower Moreland.

Prediction: Wissahickon 20, Lower Moreland 14.

Cheltenham in Plymouth Whitemarsho

Location/Time: Friday, 7 p.m., at PW.

Records: The Colonials are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SOL American. Cheltenham is 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the SOL American.

Last week: PW beat Springfield Montco 35-14. The Panthers defeated William Tennent 36-24.

Players to watch out for: Aiden O’Brien was a big part of the PW ground attack. Jamal Banks is a hard runner for the Panthers.

Prediction: Plymouth-Whitemarsh 33, Cheltenham 20.

Upper Merion with Pope John Paul II

Location/Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM, at PJP.

Records: PJP is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the PAC Frontier. Upper Merion is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the PAC Frontier.

Last week: Upper Merion lost 36-20 to Pottsgrove. PJP won 28-10 against Phoenixville.

Players to watch: DJ Clarke made some good throws for the Golden Panthers last week. Qwynne Seals won heavy yards on the ground for the Vikings last week.

Forecast: Pope John Paul II 27, Upper Merion 20.

Spring Ford in Norristown

Location/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Norristown.

Records: Norristown is 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the PAC Liberty. Spring-Ford is 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the PAC Liberty.

Last week: The Eagles lost 56-12 to Perk Valley. The Rams romp 42-7 over Boyertown.

Players to watch: Matt Zollers had a great passing for the Rams last week. Chris Carter threw 168 yards for the Eagles last week.

Prediction: Spring-Ford 32, Norristown 19.

Methactone in Boyertown

Location/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Boyertown.

Records: The Warriors are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the PAC Liberty. Boyertown is 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the PAC Liberty.

Last week: Methacton lost 7-6 to Owen J. Roberts. The Bears lost 42-7 to Spring-Ford.

Players to watch: Dan Brandi threw 146 yards for the Warriors last week. Leo Egbe scored on a 10-yard touchdown run for the Bears last week.

Prediction: Methactone 25, Boyertown 14.

Roman Catholic in La Salle

Location/Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM, in Springfield Montco.

Records: La Salle is 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the PCL Red. Roman is 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the PCL Red.

Last week: The Explorers topped St. Joe’s Prep, 28-21. Roman lost 30-14 to Archbishop Wood.

Players to watch: Ryan Moore did a little bit of everything on offense for La Salle last week. Tai Ellis is a key pass catcher for the Cahillites.

Prediction: La Salle 28, Roman Catholic 7.

Lansdale Catholic in Neumann-Goretti

Location/Time: Friday, 7:00 PM, at The South Philly SuperSite.

Records: Lansdale Catholic is 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the PCL Blue. Goretti is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the PCL Blue.

Last week: The Crusaders lost 34-21 to Archbishop Ryan. The Saints beat Bonner-Prendie 26-20.

Players to watch: Quarterback Cole Meehan is a threat with his arm and his legs to LC. Jayden Sumpter had 80 yards rushing for the Saints last week.

Prediction: Neumann-Goretti 31, Lansdale Catholic 17.