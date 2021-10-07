MSU women’s hockey looking for offensive revival in 21-22 | News, Sports, Jobs

When the Minot State women’s hockey team left the ice off the Maysa Arena for the last time last season after their 3-0 ACHA National Tournament defeat to Lindenwood University on April 18, the players and coaches knew they were close to where they needed to be. but not quite there.

The team’s goalkeeping was in a great spot; both Haylie Biever (1.12) and Jordan Ivanco (1.94) were in the ACHA’s top seven in goals against average among netminders with at least four games played. The duo also both recorded save percentages of at least .918.

The Beavers played a good defense in their home zone to help their netminders, as only once during the regular season did Minot State concede more than three goals in a game, losing 5-1 to Adrian College on January 15.

What the team lacked was a bit more consistency in the attack zone. Despite their stinginess on the defensive side of the ice, 15 games were decided by three or fewer goals, meaning the team didn’t score many more goals than allowed.

‘We just have to find ways to score goals’ said head coach Ryan Miner. “The important thing is to set the tone early, get up early and make sure we just keep shooting them to the net.”

The Beavers overcame a slow first spell in their October 1 season opener against Midland University en route to a 2-1 win, then followed the next night with a 3-2 win over the Warriors to win their first set of two games. The season.

Their patented defenses have definitely returned, as have Biever and Ivanco, as the two made 57 saves on 60 shots in the first two games together. The team is now focusing on ramping up its offensive production.

A total of seven players found the scoresheet through the Beavers’ first two games, led by a pair of goals from Riley Ball and two assists from Anna German. Minot State’s special teams have also started the season on a positive note, as the Beavers have scored goals on power play and penalty kill, while handing out nine out of ten penalties against the club to start the season.

“It was pretty good for our first game”, freshman Mia Mckee said after the season opener. “There were jitters and everyone was really excited to be there, but as the games went on and we got more comfortable, I’m sure everything will fit together nicely.”

The main thing the Beavers have focused on is their ability to stay motivated and ready for every game and every weekend series.

Junior striker Maiya Aschberg noted that last season throughout the team it was a bit of a problem to stay energized for both games of a two-game series, especially as the team neared the end of the season and the commitments for the class started to pile up. some.

‘We just have to keep motivating each other’ she said. “I know when it got close to Nationals, everyone was stressed with school and stuff like that. If we stay positive and keep working as a team, we’ll be fine.”

The program lost just two members of the 2020-21 team to their graduation in the spring: former captain Sami Jo Henry and Jensen Smigelsky. In their place, Miner and his coaching staff have brought in six new recruits in all three positions: goalkeeper Morgan Baker, defenders Paige Ackerman and Hannah Gray, and forwards Mckee, Makena Welby and Krissy Rink.

Miner relies on his staff and his experienced players to help the newest and youngest Beavers gain confidence in their game and quickly learn about the team’s systems and in-game strategy.

“As long as they have that confidence and understand and know that they deserve to be here, that’s all we can ask of them,” he said. “They’re going to step up for the most part this year, and we’ve got them for four more years, so at the same time, they’re going to continue to grow and improve every year.”

As the Beavers move through the 2021-22 campaign, Miner is excited about a slate with fewer pandemic-related regulations. The program aims to showcase the team it built that earned a national tournament berth last year, and hopes the community will rally around another run to the national championship game.

“I’m just excited for a full season with no restrictions, pretty much here, and getting fans back in the building and getting them excited. I think having that atmosphere and the community and the school supporting us and coming to watch our games will definitely help.”