Virtus member states impress at Tokyo 2020

A total of 120 athletes participated in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the intellectual disability class events in three different sports – Para Table Tennis Class 11, Para Swimming S14, SB14, SM14 and Para Athletics T20, F20.

During these events, many debuting athletes went home proud Paralympics. In Tokyo, 70 male and 50 female athletes took part.

In the midst of the global pandemic, due to various constraints, it has been a challenge for many of the 90 Virtus members to form a team.

Marc Truffaut, President of Virtus (World Intellectual Impairment Sport), said: We are very proud of every athlete with intellectual disabilities who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. I was impressed by the outstanding performance of many new Paralympians in all three sports.“

HIGHLIGHTS FOR SWIMMING

Fifty-six percent of the athletes competed in S14 swimming and competed for 33 Paralympic medals in six events: men’s and women’s 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 200m medley and the 4×100 mixed free. battle relay. The events were dominated by the debutants in the male and female categories.

Paralympic records were successively broken in many heats and new world and Paralympic records were set in eight of the 11 events for the S14 class.

1.Men’s 100m Butterfly: Gabriel Bandeira (Brazil) New Paralympic record with a time of 54.76.

2. Women’s 100m Butterfly: Valeriia Shabalina (Russian Paralympic Committee) New World and Paralympic record with a time of 1:03.59.

3. Men’s 100m Backstroke: Benjamin Hance (Australia) New World and Paralympic record with a time of 57.73.

4. Men’s 100m breaststroke: Naohide Yamaguchi (Japan) New World and Paralympic record with a time of 1:03.77 sec.

5. Women’s 100m breaststroke: Michelle Alonso Morales (Spain) New world and Paralympic record with a time of 1:12.02 sec.

6. Men’s 200m individual medley: Reece Dunn (Great Britain) New world record with a time of 2:08.02 sec.

7.Men’s 200m freestyle: Reece Dunn (Great Britain) New world record with a time of 1:52.40sec.

8. 4x100m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain Jordan Catchpole, Reece Dunn, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Bethany Firth New World Record with a time of 3:40.63sec.

EN ROUTE TO TITLE: RPC’s Valeriia Shabalina competes in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Swimming – SM14 Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Male category: Reece Dunn from Great Britain

In his Paralympic debut, Dunn claimed three golds with respective world records, one silver and one bronze.

I loved it, every second of it. I swam really well so that’s just a bonus. It was great to be here and I really had a good time, Dunn said.

Female category: Valeriia Shabalina from Russia with three golds, one silver and also a new world record in the process.

ATHLETICS HIGHLIGHTS

Thirty-nine athletes competed in four athletic events – 400m and 1500m T20 for men and women, and the long jump and shot put for men and women F20.

Gold medalist Poleth Isamar Mendes Sanchez of Ecuador poses after winning gold in the women’s F20 shot put at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

NEW RECORDS WITHIN FOUR OF THE EIGHT EVENTS

1. Women’s 400m T20: Breanna Clark (USA) – New world and Paralympic record with a timing of 55.18sec.

2. Women’s shot put F20: Poleth Isamar Mendes Sanchez (Ecuador) New World and Paralympic record with a distance of 14.39m. Also made history by winning Ecuador’s first Paralympic medal.

3. Men’s F20 Shot Put: Maksym Koval (Ukraine) New world and Paralympic record with a distance of 17.34m.

4. Women’s long jump F20: Karolina Kucharczyk (Poland) New Paralympic record with a distance of 6.03m.

Karolina Kucharczyk poses after the medal winning performance.

Kucharczyk said: I promised my grandfather I will win gold in Tokyo, but he died right after my event in Rio, and I couldn’t even attend his funeral (in 2016). I went to his grave with the silver medal and promised to turn it into gold. For the past five years I have worked very hard to keep my promise. I miss him, but I know he was with me at my event.

TABLE TENNIS HIGHLIGHTS

Twenty athletes from 12 countries took part in the Class 11 event.

In the men’s category, Peter Palos of Hungary became a three-time Paralympic champion by claiming the title at Tokyo 2020 against Sam Von Einem of Australia with a score of 3-2.

I’m still not sure how I managed to win, but here I am again as Paralympic champion, he said after the game.

Von Einem took his second Paralympic silver of the Games.

I was happy to win a medal and play on the big stage in the final again. Silver is fantastic. It has been a fantastic week for me. I might take a little break, but then I’m looking forward to trying that one again in Paris 2024, said von Einem.

Peter Palos in action.

ITTF World No. 1 Elena Prokofeva beat young French player Lea Ferney 3-1 for gold. The 41-year-old who debuted at Tokyo 2020 said: I’ve waited a long time for this day and I just did what I had to do.

At her first Paralympic Games, Ferney was delighted with the silver, saying: I was even surprised to be selected for the Paralympic Games, because you have to be the first of everyone in France. I came here to win. I am not disappointed in the silver as I am taking home a medal. I’m only 17 years old, so it’s just the beginning. I’m not thinking about anything right now, I’m just going to celebrate.

With the next Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, elite athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the world will have the opportunity to participate in the Virtus Global Games – Vichy 2023 on French soil.

This is an international multi-sport event that will pit thousands of athletes, defending champions and Paralympics against each other before Paris 2024.

Held every four years in the previous year after the Paralympics, the Virtus Global Games is the premier event for athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete at the top level internationally in more than 10 sports.