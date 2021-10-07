Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big questions about Giants-Dodgers

Which team is better: the San Francisco Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers? If you’ve been following our MLB Power Rankings, you’ve seen them go back and forth for most of the season, going back and forth between No. 1 and No. 2 in all of baseball.

The argument for the Dodgers? They are the defending World Series champions and are positively charged with star power!

The giants? They held off LA and won the division!

Whichever side you’re on, we’re about to find the answer—at least as far as 2021—when the two National League West powerhouses meet in the NL Division Series after the Dodgers beat the Cardinals in a walk-off on Wednesday evenings. As we gear up for a series where the winner remains the favorite to win the pennant, ESPN baseball experts Alden Gonzalez and Tim Keown explain what this matchup means and what each team must do to win — and give their picks who comes first.

A 107-win team vs. a 106-win team — is this the most epic NLDS matchup ever?

Gonzalez: To put it this way: I can’t imagine how there could be a better one. Start with the fact that this is one of the most historic rivalries in baseball history, with two teams that had never previously faced each other in the postseason, and then think about how it all ended – with the Dodgers rushing down the course and fiercely fighting to chase their ninth straight division title, and the Giants refuse to relinquish. The Dodgers went 43-13 after early August, but they made up only two games against the Giants. Wild.

Keown: This question is too narrow. Purely from a record standpoint this would be the most epic World series matchup ever in the 162 game era. Two teams have never had more than 105 wins in the same season – ever – which is a testament to the talents of these two teams and the futility of many others. Add to that the division rivalry and tight matchups this season (10-9 Giants) and the only problem with this series is that we don’t see it play out over seven games.

Is this the best rivalry in baseball right now?

Keown: I can only assume you mean next to Dodgers-Padres? (Ah, memories.) Right now there is nothing that compares to this one. There are certainly the historical and geographic aspects of the rivalry, but there’s something more elemental at work: The Giants were created, at least in part, by two people (president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler) who also helped build the roster philosophy that led to the recent dominance of the Dodgers. And they’ve done it very quickly and in the same way in San Francisco, with an emphasis on depth and versatility. These two teams have been so evenly matched this season, with so many fantastic games, that we deserve a run of seven games (again). Which reminds me: Is there still a dent in the ground in front of the Dodgers dugout where Dave Roberts nailed his cap after Darin Ruf’s (not) check swing?

Gonzalez: Ah, yes, the check swing. Crazy how the division would have been decided by that call, whether Sheldon Neuse stretched out on a close play at second base, or Mike Tauchman robbed Albert Pujols from a walk-off home run. Heading into the final regular season series between these two teams, not only had the Dodgers and Giants split their first 16 games against each other, but the combined score was 68-68. The Giants finished two out of three, but we deserve more from these games. The only thing that could have kept this from the best rivalry was that it became a slow burn. We expected the NL West to come down on Dodgers-Padres, and it looks like most of America won’t admit the Giants are at that level until the end of the regular season.

The Giants will win the series if…?

Gonzalez: Kris Bryant is getting hot again. The attack of the Giants does not depend on one player, of course. Far from. But the absence of Brandon Belt leaves a major power vacuum in this lineup. And Bryant is especially capable of filling it. Since the beginning of September, he has only hit .245/.353/.347. But he can turn it on quickly. And he will face a Dodgers pitching staff with an abundance of powerful right-handed arms.

Keown: I’m tempted to write something as simple as, If they stay one game better than the Dodgers, but a five-game run is not the same as a 162 game season. To win three of the next five, the Giants need their starting pitchers to go deep into the season — five to six innings — in every game. The bullpen has been phenomenal, and the comet-like rise of 22-year-old poet Camilo Doval gives them yet another inning of depth, but it will limit the variables from early to mid-inning if Kevin Gausman, Logan Webb and Anthony DeSclafani (presumably) can each making their way through the Dodgers lineup three times. It will also indicate an ability to keep the Dodgers from rolling out four- and five-run innings, a specific specialty of theirs. However, even this prediction is squishy because the Giants have won games in so many different ways, and with so many different contributions (and contributors), that it seems pointless to go into too much detail about it.

The Dodgers will win the series if…?

Gonzalez: Kenley Jansen closes the door. Considering how closely these two teams are aligned, it really could be that simple. The biggest ripple effect of Clayton Kershaw’s injury could be that Julio Urias will remain a traditional starting pitcher into the postseason — he’ll get the ball in Game 2 — and Roberts won’t have the flexibility to use him in that hybrid bullpen role. in which it has flowered during the preceding Octobers. Urias notched up the last out of the World Series last year, not Jansen. Now, however, the ninth inning is for Jansen. He’s had a really good year — 2.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 30.9 strikeout percentage — but two of his five failed saves came against the Giants.

Keown: It’s equally difficult to be reductive on this side, but Max Muncy’s elbow injury sheds a big bright light on Cody Bellinger. He’s been one of the worst attacking players in baseball and he seems particularly prone to swings in confidence. Muncy’s injury leaves Corey Seager as the Dodgers’ lone left-handed bat against the Giants’ three right-handed starters (presumably Gausman, Webb and DeSclafani). bottom to withstand an injury, even one of these big. But Bellinger and his underground 45 OPS+ could eventually play first base, which also serves to downgrade LA’s outfield defense while adding another pitcher-level batter to the order. Another option in the beginning: Pujols, whose reach is about his wingspan and who has a chance to become the first player in a NLDS to hit a 7-4-3 double play on the ground ball.

Will the winner of this LDS go to the World Series?

Gonzalez: The Brewers were my pick to win the World Series, but then Devin Williams, one of their top two relievers, broke his hand hitting a wall. And one reliever usually doesn’t make much of a difference, but it should, given how good the Dodgers and Giants are. Basically — yes, the winner of this series goes to the World Series — assuming the team doesn’t exhaust their pitching to survive what should be a remarkably close-knit LDS.

Keown: Without question. The crazy thing about these two teams is that they’ve been playing playoff baseball for almost half a season. How do you win 106 matches and finish second? How do you win 107 and get pushed to the last day? One way is to treat almost any game as Game 7 — or, in the unfortunate reality of our current discussion, Game 5 — and gradually figure out what exactly works and what doesn’t. At least for this season, these two teams have nailed the formula.

Prediction time! Who do you have and why?

Gonzalez: I predict that the series will be decided in the 15th inning of Game 5. And given how this matchup went, I predict that any prediction, in hindsight, will seem foolish.

Keown: Giants in five, especially since betting against them this season, while popular, has proved both silly and unsatisfactory. They win, one way or another, and they mock your predictions.