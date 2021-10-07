Sports
ICC replaces ‘batsman’ with ‘batter’ from T20 World Cup | Cricket
The International Cricket Council decided on Thursday to replace “batsman” with a gender-neutral term “batter” in all its playing conditions, starting with this month’s T20 World Cup, describing the move as a “natural and overdue evolution” in the game. sport.
Last month, the Marylebone Cricket Club announced it would replace the word “batsman” with “batter” in the Laws of Cricket. That change will now be reflected in all ICC play terms in the future.
The ICC said it has moved away from the word “batsman” for the past four years, with “seize” being used regularly in commentary and through the organisation’s channels.
The body’s acting CEO, Geoff Allardice, said the MCC’s decision to move to “seizure” in the gaming laws was one they “welcomed.”
Also read | Two new teams are coming: MS Dhoni hints at uncertainties about playing for CSK in the next IPL
“The ICC has been using the term batter for some time on our channels and in commentary and we welcome the MCC’s decision to implement it in the cricket laws and will follow suit with our playing conditions derived from the laws,” Allardice said in a statement.
“This is a natural and perhaps overdue evolution of our sport and now our batters are gender neutral in the same way that bowlers, fielders and wicketkeepers are.”
He said it is a small change, but one that will have a big impact on cricket as a more inclusive sport.
“Of course language changes alone will not make the sport grow. We need to ensure that girls and boys who are inspired to play cricket have a fantastic, fun first experience and both are able to grow as cricketers without barriers.”
For ICC Hall of Famer and former Australian star Lisa Sthalekar, the switch to ‘batter’ is a simple but important one.
Unwittingly, cricket was a sport played by women as a child, Sthalekar became one of Australia’s best before taking the step into commentary.
Growing up with the term “batter” as a player, she stuck to the word when she stepped behind the mic and recalls a fellow commentator saying in one of her first gigs that batter was for fish.
“We don’t say ‘hey look at that fielder’, we say ‘look at the fielder’. We don’t say ‘bowlsman’, we say ‘bowler’,” she said after the MCC’s decision.
“So if there’s a similar term to describe someone with a piece of wood in their hands, why not follow suit?”
The ICC said it’s worth noting that until this century, the phrase “fieldsman” was an accepted term before the MCC stepped in in 2000.
Sthalekar is well aware, even as the ICC and MCC both move permanently to ‘battery’, that ‘batsman’ will still occasionally be heard in the media.
“It’s like a habit. It takes forever to get rid of it.”
But the more ‘batter’ is used, the more it will become the norm and with that, cricket will better connect with the next generation, she said.
Allardice described the move as a “common sense change”.
“Why not take a small step to ensure that we are a sport that does not exclude 50 percent of the world’s population with outdated language choices.
“While some have made a lot of noise against this change of sanity, the majority of people in the game have welcomed the move.”
This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.
