Men’s golf starts season with third place





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Ole Miss’s men’s golf team closed out play at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday, finishing third as a team with a three-day score of 861 (-3). The Rebels went into the day third in a difficult field and stayed there with a final lap of 294 (+6). Ole Miss led the field in par-4 scores (+9) over the course of the tournament, while also leading the field in total pars made (175). The Rebels were one of only three teams to make two eagles at the blessings, with… Kye Meeks and Jackson Suber make per piece. Seeking his first tournament win of the season and third of his career, Suber entered Wednesday’s final round in a tie for third place of six-under of the week. Suber had a strong start and went 3-under on his first 10 holes, including an eagle at number 10 that temporarily gave him the lead. Despite his best efforts, Suber eventually settled for a lap of 72 (E), taking sixth place individually. The senior Rebel achieved his 12th top 10 finish of his career. Suber finished the tournament with the second best par-4 score (-4), only behind eventual tournament medalist Luke Long of Arkansas. Brett Schell looked to put in a strong performance in the week leading up to Wednesday, and the St. Augustine, Florida native did just that with a 73 (+1) on the day to finish 2-under par on the week. His final round featured a team-high four birdies. Schell finished the 54-hole tournament in red and tied for 12th individually, the best finish of his collegiate career. Senior Sarut Vongchaisit fought for a 1-over par round to finish his tournament in Fayetteville, with numerous distance putts helping to maintain his team position on the standings. Vongchaisit was able to shoot a 36(E) on his front nine while making a couple of bogeys for a birdie at number 18 to close out his week. Evan Brown had a round similar to yesterday’s at Blessings, drawing a 76 (+4) over his 18 hole game. A few birdies on Brown’s back nine weren’t enough for Loyola’s transfer, as three double bogeys in his final round put him in a tie for 27th with teammate Vongchaisit in his first tournament as a Rebel. Rounding out the game for the rebels was red shirt freshman Kye Meeks , who finished 223 (+7) in his debut for Ole Miss in three days. Meeks’ tournament highlight came on Tuesday, when the Walnut, Mississippi native became one of only nine players on the field to make an eagle all week. As a host, Arkansas was able to get away with both the team title and individual titles at the blessings. The Razorbacks finished with a team score of 846 (-18) on the week, and Luke Long’s 205 (-11) led the field individually. The Rebels now have a short lead time for their next tournament as the team will travel to Birmingham, Alabama this Sunday to participate in the SEC Match Play Championship (October 10-12) at Shoal Creek Club. Get the latest info on the team by following @OleMissMGolf on Twitter and OleMissMGolf on Instagram and Facebook. THE REBELS T6. Jackson Suber : 73-65-72210 (-6)

T12. Brett Schell : 71-70-73214 (-2)

T27. Sarut Vongchaisit : 71-78-73222 (+6)

T27. Evan Brown : 70-76-76222 (+6)

T32. Kye Meeks : 75-71-77223 (+7) TEAM LEADER BOARD 1. Arkansas 278-287-281846 (-18)

2.Arizona 291-286-282859 (-5)

3. Be Miss 285-282-294861 (-3) T4. Tennessee 288-281-294863 (-1)

T4. North Carolina 292-282-289863 (-1)

T4. Illinois 286-280-297863 (-1)

7. Texas Tech 289-292-286867 (+3)

8. Louisville 297-286-295878 (+14)

9.UCLA 293-289-297879 (+15)

10.Houston 303-299-294896 (+32)

